Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector

Epson has launched its newest generation of compact, efficient and ultra-lightweight high lumens 3LCD projectors on stand 3J100 at ISE. Building on the success of its EB-L20000U series, Epson’s PU2200U range of high lumens 3LCD projectors includes the world's smallest and lightest 20,000 lumens model, the EB-PU2220B, which is 60% smaller and 50% lighter than its predecessor, the EB-L20000U.

The new range offers users significant advantages including much-reduced size and weight, easier installation and set-up, simplified maintenance and great image quality. The new range of ultra-lightweight, compact laser projectors has been designed for use in large auditoriums, live events, concerts and conference rooms where it delivers high-impact immersive experiences.

The range offers significant environmental benefits including much lower power consumption, significantly reduced packaging requirements with lower carbon footprint as the reduced weight and size means the projectors are easier to store, transport and install, saving on warehouse space as well as labour and delivery costs.

The PU2200 series includes 13,000lm, 16,000lm and 20,000lm models, offering WUXGA resolution with 4K enhancement, HDR and advanced installation features. The compact and lightweight range offers a host of features that hugely benefit the rental and installation sector such as compatibility with existing Epson

lenses. The projectors are easy to integrate with existing infrastructures, offering both installation flexibility and fit-and-forget reliability.

All models in the range include functionality that enables simple installation, stacking, lens flexibility and control. The range includes in-built processing for PC-free stacking which means two supported projectors can be stacked to double the brightness without need of external computerware. Additional features include NFC functionality for simpler installation, enabling communication between projectors and NFC-compatible Android smart devices, even when the projector is off.

The new range also includes improved dustproofing as the hermetically sealed optical engine, and laser light source unit, prevent dust contamination to ensure enhanced durability. The optical engine and light source module are IP5x certified[1] and Epson uses a high-efficiency liquid cooling system to achieve additional reliability.