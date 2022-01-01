Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10

Poly has introduced its latest pro-grade solutions to solve the evolving needs of today’s distributed workforce. Additions to Poly’s portfolio of smart devices include the Poly Studio R30 video bar, Poly Sync 10 speakerphone, and enhancements to the Poly Lens platform to help deliver exceptional experiences from wherever you work. These solutions, combined with developments to Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology, help employees look and sound their best, while employers can maintain focus on delivering meeting equity for hybrid and office workers alike.



“The ability to deliver a seamless and equitable experience for today’s modern workforce is not only critical for driving business success but also happier and more productive employees,” said Bill Zeng, Senior Director, APAC, Poly.



“Although organisations have started to announce return-to-office plans, relying on solutions that were successful pre-pandemic will no longer cut it. At Poly, we’re dedicated to investing in pro-grade tools that make sure all employees have equal opportunity and experience - whether in the office, at home or on the go.”



The Poly Studio Series pro-grade video conferencing devices deliver a purpose-built experience for meeting rooms of all sizes, including Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows. Poly’s lineup of video conferencing devices brings equity and ease to upgrade every meeting with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, group framing and speaker tracking, presenter and conversation mode, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise.



The newest addition to the Poly Studio Series is the Poly Studio R30 smart USB video bar, designed for small meeting rooms. This plug-and-play device comes equipped with Poly DirectorAI technology to ensure everyone is seen clearly with pinpoint-accurate group and speaker framing. Poly is expanding its line-up of devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows to include the Poly Studio R30 Small Room Kit, optimised for smaller meeting rooms.

The Poly Studio R30 works with the cloud-based video provider of your choice, is certified by Zoom, and will be Microsoft Teams certified by June 2022.



For larger meeting rooms, the Poly Studio E70 camera and Studio X70 video bar are adding a new Poly DirectorAI mode called people framing. People framing mode provides close-ups for each meeting participant in the room, which are displayed in gallery mode. People framing mode will be available on Studio E70 and Studio X70 starting in June 2022.



The Poly Sync 10, the newest member of the Sync family, is a plug-and-play USB speakerphone designed to upgrade the home office experience, converting any space into your own personal conference room. Perfect for calls and music, its two-microphone steerable array reduces surrounding noise and delivers high-quality audio. The Poly Sync 10 is certified by Microsoft and Zoom and works seamlessly with the cloud-based meeting platform of your choosing.



Poly Sync 10 speakerphone features include enterprise-grade hi-fi audio and power amplifier for calls and music, easy-to-spot call status, with clear, bright status lightbar and dust-and water-resistant IP64 rating.

The Poly Studio R30 video bar is available now via select resellers, starting at US$ 799. The Poly Studio R30 Small Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms is now available for purchase via select resellers, starting at US$ 2,099 (PC not included). The Poly Sync 10 speakerphone is available now from select resellers, starting at US$ 99.99.



