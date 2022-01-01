Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System

Synology has announced the launch of RT6600ax, a high-speed and security-focused router designed to provide households and offices with fast and secure connectivity. Supported by the new Synology Router Manager (SRM) 1.3, RT6600ax is fully equipped to address the challenges of modern network environments, including the massive rise in connected devices and the resulting necessity to protect users against ever-increasing security threats.

Synology's first Wi-Fi 6-certified router, RT6600ax delivers more reliable Wi-Fi thanks to better data encoding, beamforming, scheduling, and signal isolation. A 2.5GbE port configurable for WAN or LAN deployment enables users to leverage Multi-Gig internet connections or high-performance devices such as a NAS, as well as high-speed wireless backhaul. Fast connection speeds and snappy operation are ensured by a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, even with multiple devices connected and all features enabled.

Tri-band technology works in conjunction with Smart Connect to optimize device distribution, eliminating data transmission bottlenecks. Compatibility with the newly licensed 5.9 GHz spectrum unlocks non-DFS channels at 80 and 160 MHz for a combined 6.6 Gbps of wireless throughput, higher concurrent connections, and faster VPN server performance.

RT6600ax is powered by SRM 1.3, the latest version of Synology's intuitive operating system for routers. With improvements and added functionality that greatly expand network management capabilities, SRM 1.3 meets the demands for better security and more flexibility typical of today's network environments.

The option to create up to five separate networks, each available for mapping up to three Wi-Fi SSIDs, makes it easy to strengthen security when managing multi-purpose network environments. One-way firewall rules can be configured independently for each network to limit the connectivity to and from less secure devices such as IoT equipment, while support for the 802.1q standard simplifies integration into existing networks in router, AP, and mesh configurations.