SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have announced a major multi-year partnership with SAP to power and accelerate the rugby union’s digital transformation across all areas of the business. SAP, which is NZR’s first-ever major technology partner, becomes an Official Premium Global Partner, Official Technology Partner and the Official Cloud Software Partner to the Teams in Black including the All Blacks and Black Ferns.

A market leader in enterprise application software, SAP has the expertise, solutions and scale necessary to create a more efficient, connected, and innovative technology infrastructure for NZR. The two organisations will collaborate to identify and implement innovative Cloud solutions from SAP and connect data across key areas of the business to provide a competitive advantage on-and off-the-field for the Teams in Black and NZR’s wider rugby ecosystem.

The partnership will see NZR leverage SAP solutions and co-innovate across four key areas including: creating an integrated management system to run and enhance its operations, elevating the fan experience, enabling the organisation’s sustainability goals, and exploring how the use of data and solutions can support team performance.

• Organisational Operations: Using a digital hub of SAP solutions to create interconnected systems will allow NZR to leverage the power of its off-field systems and data to better support on-field teams.

• Team Performance: By implementing SAP SuccessFactors and establishing a single source of HR data, NZR intends to elevate the employee experience and empower employees to achieve their full potential.

• Fan Experience: Create new ways to connect and engage with NZR’s local and global fan base while also tapping into new technologies and platforms that enable fans to get closer to their favourite teams and players.

• Sustainability: Leverage digital solutions and capabilities that enable NZR to holistically manage its sustainability performance, while supporting NZR’s broader Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG) Strategy where needed.

Angela Nash, NZR Chief Information and Technology Officer said: “NZR is undertaking a large digital transformation which really needs the support and expertise of a global technology organisation to help us achieve our vision of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world. SAP is at the forefront of digital enablement globally and have the tools to help us build a team of experts that not only share our vision but are world class in their skills and capabilities. It is great to have them on board as our first technology partner, working with NZR across all key platforms to review, enhance and enable us to provide technology systems that ensure we are the best both on and off the field.”

SAP and NZR will also place emphasis on developing additional programs and initiatives that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Through the partnership, SAP will receive various rights and benefits including branding and signage in-stadium and on-field for NZR managed matches, branding across all digital platforms, player appearances and exclusive team and player experiences.

*NZR’s Teams in Black - the All Blacks, Black Ferns, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Māori All Blacks, All Blacks XV and All Blacks Under-20