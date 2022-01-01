Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, released findings from a new research report showing that the need for digital skills training became more acute during the pandemic, with the findings indicating that an estimated one million more workers in New Zealand will need to undertake digital skills training over the next year. This number currently accounts for 35% of the country’s total workforce. 80% of the workers surveyed reported they need more digital skills – the ability and knowledge to apply digital technologies for tasks in the workplace – to cope with changes in their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 67% of workers surveyed in New Zealand feel they will require training in cloud-related skills by 2025 to progress in their careers.

Among these workers who feel that they require training in cloud-related skills, 54% feel they need to learn how to make use of cloud-based tools in their work, 32% of workers also feel that they will require training in migrating on-premises facilities to the cloud, and 23% feel that they will require cloud architecture design skills.

The “Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce” report, prepared by strategy and economics consulting firm AlphaBeta, and commissioned by AWS, surveyed 1,039 digitally skilled workers1 in both technology and non-technology roles2, and 300 employers3 in New Zealand, with representation from the public, private, and non-profit sectors of different sizes and industries.

The report indicates that the ability to use cloud-based tools, such as cloud developer tools, cloud-based communication software, accounting software, and customer relationship management software, is projected to be the most in-demand skill required by employers by 2025, followed by cybersecurity skills. It also highlights the need for more advanced cloud computing skills, and that the ability to migrate on-premises facilities to the cloud and cloud design architecture skills are predicted to be among the top 10 in-demand digital skills by 2025 in New Zealand. Other advanced cloud skills such as machine learning, will be in high demand in businesses from healthcare to agriculture, fintech to media and entertainment.

The report indicates that 97% of organisations see a need to train their workers in digital skills, but only 25% have implemented a plan to do so, which could affect their competitiveness in such areas as productivity, innovation, and employee retention. Employers surveyed who support skills training programs see significant benefits, with 91% reporting improved employee productivity, 86% stating they were able to fast-track their digitisation goals, 79% achieving cost efficiencies, 80% reporting higher employee retention, and 76% seeing increased revenue.

Genevieve Lim, Director for Asia Pacific, AlphaBeta (part of Access Partnership), said, “While the need for digital skills has been growing for years, the research shows that job changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the need for more training for both tech and non-tech workers on digital capabilities in New Zealand. Organisations have accelerated their digitisation process to cope with the pandemic and ensure their long-term competitiveness. Transitioning into a digital-first economy will help countries’ recover from COVID-19 and secure a stronger economic future. There is an urgent need for governments to work together with employers, training providers, and workers to meet these diverse and growing digital learning needs.”

AWS is investing hundreds of millions of dollars globally as part of a global commitment to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people by 2025. AWS offers over 500 free digital training courses, available to anyone with a desire to learn and an internet connection.

AWS also works directly with customer and partner organisations to help them upskill their employees. Comprehensive skills enablement programs are designed to build cloud skills to help develop teams so they can more effectively innovate in the cloud. In New Zealand, we run programs with organisations such as the University of Auckland.

To prepare the next generation of cloud professionals for early cloud careers, and to build a diverse pipeline of entry-level talent into the workforce, AWS collaborates with higher education institutions, nonprofits, workforce development organisations, governments, and employers on a range of digital upskilling programs. In New Zealand, this includes programs like AWS re/Start, which is a free, full-time, 12-week program that prepares unemployed, underemployed, and transitioning individuals for careers in cloud computing. The program collaborates with Te Pūkenga, the country’s largest tertiary education provider, to build local talent, including those from Māori and Pasifika communities, by offering AWS Cloud skills development and job opportunities.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen organisations of all sizes rapidly accelerate their digital transformation plans, driving an increased need for employers and their workers to advance skills

training for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and machine learning,” said Tim Dacombe -Bird, Country Manager for AWS Public Sector in New Zealand. “The AWS Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce report shows an urgency for workers and employers to increase digital skills knowledge and maximise the benefits of technology to individuals and organisations. AWS is committed to collaborating with industry and government in New Zealand to address the digital skills shortage. We are encouraging a culture of lifelong learning for the future and current workforce through programs like AWS re/Start. Our goal is to help people—from beginners to seasoned IT professionals—gain new cloud computing skills.”