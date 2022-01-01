Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

Logitech is introducing the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, a wireless mouse designed for day-long comfort at any desk. The naturally contoured design is a great fit for small to medium-sized hands and comes in two colour palettes: rose and graphite.

“Ergonomics and comfort play a vital role in overall workspace wellbeing,” said Olessia Hageman, head of the ergo business unit at Logitech. “Building on our philosophy of when we feel better, we do better, we have created Lift to help people work in comfort for hours and feel better at the end of a long day at the desk.”

Lift is the latest addition to Logitech’s Ergo Series and upholds the company’s human-centred and science-driven approach to product design and experiences. Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse was carefully crafted with several rounds of user testing involving Logitech’s Ergo Lab - and with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomic institutions.

This unique mouse packs a world of benefits and cutting-edge productivity features into a compact design to deliver outstanding comfort at the desk. The lift’s soft rubber grip and cozy thumb rest keep smaller hands comfy for hours at a time. Its 57-degree vertical design gives users a relaxing grip and takes the pressure off the wrist while promoting a more natural forearm posture throughout the day. The silent magnetic SmartWheel offers both speed and precision for accurate line-by-line edits or quickly scrolling through long documents. Wirelessly connect Lift in an instant to Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android operating systems via Bluetooth Low Energy or the secure Logi Bolt USB Receiver. With Logitech Flow, maintain all-day focus and effortlessly manage workflow across up to three multi-OS devices.

Lift’s sustainable design makes it a choice you can feel good about too. At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimise environmental footprint, which is why a portion of Lift’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic - 70% for graphite and 54% for rose. Logitech’s PCR program reinforces the brand’s commitment to designing for sustainability and ensures that plastics in end-of-life consumer electronics are given a second life. Current initiatives for scaling this commitment mean that approximately 65% of the mice and keyboards in Logitech’s largest portfolio include some level of PCR plastic and that new product introductions will use PCR plastic, wherever possible.

All Logitech products, including Lift, are certified carbon neutral. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon.

The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse will be available in late June 2022 at all major retailers for a suggested retail price of NZ$ 149.90.