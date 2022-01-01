Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive

AI-enabled video imaging and analytics systems require support for heavy workloads that process and analyse multiple streams and thousands of hours of video data. Seagate Technology Holdings plc, a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, launched the new SkyHawk AI 20TB hard disk drive (HDD). The mass-capacity HDD adds to the company’s leading line of video imaging and analytics (VIA) devices.

Purposely designed for network video recorders (NVRs) enabled with AI for edge security applications, Seagate’s SkyHawk AI 20TB HDD intelligently adapts to the scale of the users’ AI environment, supporting up to 64 HD video streams and 32 AI streams. With this capability to support scalable AI workloads, SkyHawk AI meets the growing needs of advanced VIA systems to analyse and record video footage while simultaneously supporting GPU analytics.

Built with ImagePerfect AI firmware, the drive delivers zero dropped frames while supporting heavier workloads. An enterprise-class drive, the new SkyHawk AI 20TB features high reliability with two million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) and a 550TB/year workload rate, supporting over three times the workload of standard VIA drives.

The drive comes equipped with SkyHawk Health Management to actively protect users’ VIA storage by monitoring environmental and usage conditions and recommending preventative actions if necessary. With three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, SkyHawk AI gives users the power to recover data from unexpected loss due to power outages, user error, and more.

Qualified and tested by Seagate’s VIA partners earlier this year, SkyHawk AI 20TB is available now in Australia for AU$ 1059 and available to order in New Zealand for NZ$ 1219 with five-year product warranty via Seagate authorised distributors.