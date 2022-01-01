MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand

Ingram Micro is beefing up the MSI product range available through its channels with the exclusive addition of the vendor’s range of commercial workstations and business notebooks. Since 2017, Ingram Micro has brought MSI components and products including All In One computers, gaming accessories, desktops and monitors to the New Zealand market through a network of resellers.

The inclusion of MSI Mobile Workstation and Business & Productivity laptops rounds out the MSI product portfolio available locally from the Taiwanese vendor. Previously known as Microstar International, MSI produces a range of popular computer hardware products and accessories.

Ingram Micro Team Lead PC/AV, Jasmine Guo says there is increasing demand for powerful mobile solutions from various industries including design and manufacturing, media, entertainment, energy exploration and others. “The work from home revolution means more people need computing which comes with them. MSI Workstation laptops are ideal for those working with large files and resource-intensive software packages, offering the power of latest-generation Intel processors combined with Nvidia graphics.”

Available in three series – WS, WF and WE – MSI Mobile Workstation laptops cover entry-level to high-end requirements in a choice of 15.6 or 17-inch screen sizes, with the option of ‘standard’ or 4K definition. Built around 11th generation Intel Core processors – either Core i9 or Xeon – the devices offer a full range of connectivity ports, including USB-C 3.2, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and RJ45 for Ethernet connectivity favoured by those working with compute-intensive applications. The Mobile Workstations include WiFi 6E for optimal wireless connectivity, too.

Guo adds that every MSI Workstation is ISV certified, with official recognition from major software vendors in engineering, 3D modelling and design, including Adobe, AutoDesk, Dassault, Enscape and more. “Certification is invaluable for design professionals and guarantees reliability and performance,” she notes.

The MSI Business & Productivity laptop range is available in the Summit, Prestige and Modern series, with 13.4, 14 and 15.6-inch screens. The range-topping Summit series includes 4K options for 14 and 15.6 sizes; based on Intel 11th and 12th generation Core processors, the laptops offer a ‘Flip Evo’ design, allowing 360-degree screen rotation.

Ingram Micro NZ General Manager of the Commercial and Consumer Division, Leon De Suza says he has been very impressed with the growth Ingram Micro has seen in the past two years and the strength of the Ingram Micro NZ and MSI relationship. “With the addition of the notebook portfolio, I have absolutely no doubt this will be an exciting time for our two great companies and I can’t wait to watch Jasmine and her team deliver an exceptional MSI experience to the New Zealand channel,” he adds.

Acknowledging its strength in the gaming industry – noted for its demand for great aesthetics and high-quality, high-performance products - MSI NB regional manager Steven Yang says the move into mobile workstations and business-oriented laptops is relatively new for the vendor. “In the last few years, we have focused on developing additional solutions for specific target audiences. The Business & Productivity lineup is targeted at increasing working efficiency, with especially the Summit Flip series delivering the mobility and portability to be productive ‘anywhere’. And the Mobile Workstation ‘Creator’ lineup supports professionals taking on complex projects with the performance necessary for architects or those working in AI, VR, CAE simulations, 3D rendering and much more.”

He says the relationship with Ingram Micro New Zealand will result in more users discovering the value of MSI notebooks. “We’ve designed these devices to look amazing, with performance to match.”

MSI ANZ Country Manager Jerry Lu recognises the advantages of bringing the vendor’s products to market with Ingram Micro. “MSI has worked with Ingram Micro globally and achieved great success. This extends to the relationship in New Zealand, where the distributor is a dedicated partner with outstanding leadership and local teamwork.”

He says Ingram Micro NZ has supported MSI ANZ in growing its components and system business to new heights. “We’re pleased to extend our business product line with Ingram Micro New Zealand as our laptop workstation distributor with a focus on B2B and Commercial channels. We look forward to providing “One MSI Solution” to our partners and end-user customers while creating an ecosystem offering support as good as the hardware itself and taking our partners to move to the next level.”