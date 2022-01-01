Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs

Microsoft has announced the Surface Laptop Go 2, a product designed to deliver the Surface premium design and features in an ultra-portable format.

The new device has an effortless lid lift, Instant On, and Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button (only in certain models).

It brings the PixelSense touch display in a 12.4-inch size, with 3:2 aspect ratio.

But the real update is the new Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, combined with a long-life battery and fast charging features. This new platform makes the Surface Laptop Go 2 up to 23% faster than its previous version.

Surface Laptop Go 2 is the first Intel-based secured-core PC from Surface. With innovation from chip to cloud, customers at home or work can enjoy new levels of security. Secured-core PC is a special category of devices that enables an advanced set of protections across multiple layers of the device. One of the core value propositions of a Secured-core PC is to protect the hypervisor and operating system from firmware attacks

Microsoft has also worked on the design, with the case now available in four colours, including blue, sandstone, platinum and sage.

In addition to SSD, replaceable components now include the C-Cover (Keyset and Trackpad), AB Cover (Display) and battery, and Surflink cable helping to extend the use of your device.