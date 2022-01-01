Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range

Sony has added three new models – the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 - to its portable speaker range. Packed full of high-quality expansive sound, powerful sound pressure and deep, punchy bass, all while being easy to carry so you can share the joy no matter where you are.



Thanks to Sony’s unique X- Balanced Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators in all three new models, these speakers produce punchier bass with less distortion bringing you impressive, high-quality sound and powerful sound pressure.

The SRS-XG300 lets you enjoy deep, club-like bass and clear high-frequency audio thanks to MEGA BASS and Tweeters. If you’re wanting to move from the club to the concert, thanks to LIVE SOUND, the SRS-XG300 allows you to recreate that unique atmosphere and re-live your favourite live performances over and over.

For those that prefer their party with some added colour, you can switch on the SRS-XG300’s ambient illumination that synchronises the lighting to the beat of the music.

With the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, your sound can reach the whole party with the help of Sony’s unique Line-Shape Diffuser technology. Inspired by the audio systems used at professional concerts, Sony’s unique Line-Shape Diffuser distributes sound evenly, reaching wider and further, so you and your friends in the same venue can dance to your favourite tracks, enjoying the same sound experience.

All three speakers were built with portability in mind and the SRS-XG300 comes with a retractable handle that makes it easier than ever to carry around and with the handle down the speaker matches any interior.



Despite their small dimensions and weight, the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 pack big sound into small frames, making them the perfect companions as you explore the outdoors. The SRS-XE200 also comes with a handy strap, so it’s always by your side.

All models have an IP67 rating, being protected against splashes and dust intake.

In addition, all three speakers boast long-lasting battery life, so a single charge will allow you to power through any party. Fully charged, the SRS-XG300 offers 25-hours of play, the SRS-XE300 offers 24-hours of play, while the SRS-XE200 offers 16-hours of play. All three speakers feature Quick Charging, giving you up to 70-minutes of play from just a 10-minute charge.

The Battery Care feature on all three models prevents over-charging, meaning your speaker’s battery will remain in optimum condition for longer. For the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 this feature can be turned on through the Sony | Music Center app.

All three models also offer Echo Cancelling, letting you enjoy great quality calls that allows two people to talk at the same time without cutting either of them off. For the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, with the help of the MIC mute button you can also mute in an instant.

The speakers come with Party Connect, so you can combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers with BLUETOOTH technology and sync your music for a more powerful sound. With Stereo Pair you can connect two speakers wirelessly for a superb stereo sound. Both features are activated in the Sony | Music Center app.