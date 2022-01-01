Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required

Microsoft is expanding Cloud Gaming to new devices, opening up the ways people can play across the devices they already own: PC, console, mobile, tablet devices, and now Smart TVs.

Last June, Microsoft shared their vision for bringing Xbox to more gamers by working with TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience into Smart TVs.

The Xbox team is now moving forward with this vision, by bringing the Xbox app to Smart TVs, starting with Samsung.

Previously the two companies worked to bring Xbox Game Pass to millions of Samsung Galaxy phones around the world, and now are partnering again to bring the Xbox gaming experience to their 2022 Smart TVs.

Cloud gaming will be available on Smart TVs from June 30 in 27 countries.

Playing Xbox games on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs gives Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members easy and instant access to over 100 high-quality games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on the same day they release. You can also play Fortnite without membership through cloud gaming.

If you’re new to gaming, this is an easy way to get into the fun without needing to buy a PC or console and also to join a community of over 25 million Game Pass members worldwide.

The Xbox App arrives on Samsung Smart TVs first, but Microsoft says they intend to explore other TV partnerships as part of this next evolution.

Playing Xbox games on 2022 Samsung TVs will be a seamless experience, similar to using other streaming apps on your TV. Simply launch the app, connect your favourite controller, and start playing. Here’s the step by step:



• Access the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub and log into your existing Microsoft account. If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games or you can check out Fortnite without a membership.

• Connect a Bluetooth-enabled controller like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or the DualSense controller.

• Start playing over 100 high-quality games, from the cloud including A Plague Tale: Innocence, Hades and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.