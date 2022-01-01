JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker

JBL has launched the PartyBox Encore Essential in New Zealand, a compact, powerful and portable new addition to the best selling PartyBox series.

The PartyBox Encore Essential boasts 100W of output and features the signature JBL PartyBox light show that syncs to music, in a smaller and portable design that is guaranteed to be the life of the party.

“Our PartyBox series has been extremely popular in New Zealand, delivering a true entertainment experience in your home. With the Encore Essential, you get all the great features you’d expect from a PartyBox – such as the rugged splashproof design, lightshow feature and big, bold audio – packed into a compact speaker that can fit into almost any space,” says Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand.

With its ultra-portable handle and rugged design, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential can easily be transported to wherever the party is. With up to six hours of battery life and its IPX4 splashproof design, music lovers won’t have to worry about poolside splashes or dancing in the rain for long listening sessions.

The dynamic light show delivers a strobe effect that syncs to the music beat. A newly designed interface enables users to easily control the light show and volume at the next dance party, or access these features through the dedicated JBL PartyBox app.

With Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity, partygoers have a fair share of connection choices to their favourite tunes.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential Features:

• JBL Original Pro sound

• 100 W output power

• Signature JBL PartyBox lightshow

• Six hours of playtime

• IPX4 splashproof

• Wireless Bluetooth streaming V5.1

• Playback from USB and aux-in inputs

• A wired mic input

• True Wireless Stereo to pair two speakers together for stereo sound

• PartyBox app compatibility

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is available now with an RRP of NZ$ 399. through JBL.co.nz, Noel Leeming, JB Hifi, Harvey Norman, Spark, Smithcity, PB Tech, EB Games and Heathcotes.