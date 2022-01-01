Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China

Intel has announced the availability of the Intel Arc A380 graphics processing unit (GPU), the first of its Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products, providing mainstream gamers and content creators with a new option.

The Intel Arc A380 GPU, with 6GB of GDDR6 to support the latest games, will be available from desktop PC ecosystem partners Acer, ASUS, Gigabyte, GUNNIR, HP, and MSI starting this month. The release will begin in China and expand globally during the summer.

Intel Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products represent the next step in Intel’s journey to bring discrete graphics to market. They are Intel’s first fully-featured desktop cards based on the Intel Xe High Performance Graphics (Xe HPG) microarchitecture.

The Intel Arc A-series 3 graphics bring next-generation technologies to mainstream gamers and creators with the most complete technology feature set in this market segment, ready for next-generation workloads.

The new GPU supports the full set of DirectX 12 Ultimate features, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and delivers a fluid 1080p gaming experience at 60 frames per second (FPS) and above with popular titles like League of Legends, Moonlight Blade, Naraka: Bladepoint, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI acceleration engines enable faster content creation and power Intel’s AI-based super sampling technology, XeSS, which arrives this summer.

The Xe Media Engine enables the future of video processing with industry-first hardware AV1 encoding acceleration, supporting HEVC and H.264 encode and decode, being capable of 8K resolution media processing. The engine supports up to four 4K 120Hz HDR displays, up to two 8K 60Hz displays, or up to 360Hz for 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Intel Arc A380 GPUs will be available in China this month through system builders and then as components by original equipment manufacturers, followed shortly by system and component sales in other regions.