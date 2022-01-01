Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410

Synology has announced the availability of the FS3410, the latest in the FlashStation family of all-flash network-attached storage servers. As a mid-range 3000-series unit, the FS3410 is a cost-effective powerhouse with excellent out-of-the-box networking capabilities. Its high throughput makes it ideal for use cases that demand high-performance storage, including virtual machine (VM) storage and protection, file syncing and business application hosting.

"The FS3410 fulfils the need for faster and more responsive storage solutions in scenarios such as high-resolution video post-production, building information modelling (BIM), geographic information systems (GIS), and large-scale CAD projects," said Julien Chen, Product Manager at Synology. "Its all-flash performance makes it excellent for hosting virtual machine storage and productivity applications such as MailPlus, our secure and reliable private email server."

Powered by the Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, the 2U 24-bay FS3410 is a dual-purpose NAS and SAN solution driven by an Intel Xeon octa-core processor with optional support for Fibre Channel and faster 40/56GbE networking.

Its strong performance with over 356,000/129,000 4K random read/write IOPS2 makes it suitable in any file server, block storage, or light application server role that requires high availability, reliability, and leading-edge storage technology.

Synology's enterprise storage lineup features market-proven hardware designs and is built for maximum reliability. Advanced storage drive monitoring enables administrators to receive better and more accurate health predictions, while critical drive firmware updates are automatically taken care of seamlessly.

Synology FlashStations include comprehensive applications to back up and protect VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V virtual machines. Users can easily protect their existing infrastructure through Active Backup for Business and rapidly restore VMs to different systems or even to the FS3410 itself.