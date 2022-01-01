Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, has unveiled the new ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset. Based on the original A10 headset, the new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 offers unrivalled comfort and audio quality in a study, versatile design for the modern gamer. Built from the ground up to enhance your gaming experience, this new wired headset comes in five unique colour options, at an RRP of $119.00 NZD.

“With the new A10, we focused on the idea of building to the needs and wants of the new generation customer, not just being a next-generation product. We made several improvements in performance and feature set, while also building a headset that is lightweight, comfortable and flexible for today’s multiple gaming scenarios. It's available in a number of bold colourways to reflect individual personality and style, and importantly, we are able to do so in a way that is sustainable for the planet and our society,” said Peter Kingsley, CMO at Logitech G.

The A10 Gen 2 delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with custom-tuned 32mm ASTRO Audio dynamic drivers for an immersive experience. The advanced integrated boom microphone can be flipped up to mute for privacy and down for crystal-clear comms via a 6.0mm unidirectional mic.

Weighing in at only 246 grams, the A10 Gen 2 is lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. The A10 Gen 2 fits a wide range of people, but it's designed and optimised for the comfort of smaller head sizes. The padded headband and memory foam ear pads, associated with lightweight construction, provide feather-like comfort.

One of ASTRO’s most sustainable gaming headsets, the A10 Gen 2 is certified CarbonNeutral, which means Logitech finances high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 35 per cent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests.

The new A10 Gen 2 headset comes in five colour variations: Black, White, Mint, Grey and Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The A10 Gen 2 also includes little touches, including left and right braille indicators for those with visual impairments; an ultra-durable headband for reliable, sturdy performance; and ergonomic over-ear construction for pain-free, all-night gaming.

This new wired headset will be available from late June 2022 at an RRP of NZ$ 119.00.