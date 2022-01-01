Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers

GitHub Copilot is now generally available to individual developers, allowing AI to be broadly harnessed by developers to write and complete code.

The company claims AI-assisted coding will fundamentally change the nature of software development, giving developers a new tool to write code easier and faster.

GitHub Copilot was specifically designed as an editor extension to make sure nothing gets in the way of what you’re doing. GitHub Copilot beings the collective knowledge of the world’s developers into an editor extension that suggests code in real-time, to help you stay focused on the task.

When you type code or comments, GitHub Copilot suggests the next line of code. But it’s not only a single word or line of code. GitHub Copilot can suggest complete methods, boilerplate code, whole unit tests, and even complex algorithms.

GitHub Copilot enables developers to:

• Get AI-based coding suggestions: Get code suggestions that match a project’s context and style conventions, and cycle through different options to decide what to accept, reject, or edit.

• Use your preferred environment: Integrate GitHub Copilot with popular editors, including Neovim, JetBrains IDEs, Visual Studio, and Visual Studio Code as an unobtrusive extension.

• Code confidently in unfamiliar territory: Code in new languages, or try something new, and let GitHub Copilot suggest syntax and code in dozens of languages—so you can spend more time learning by doing.

With more than 1.2 million developers during the technical preview over the last 12 months, people who started using GitHub Copilot told the company it became an indispensable part of their daily workflows. In files where it’s enabled, nearly 40% of code is being written by GitHub Copilot in popular coding languages, like Python. That’s creating more time and space for developers to focus on solving bigger problems and building even better software.

The new tool is free for verified students and maintainers of popular open-source projects, otherwise a 60-day trial is available.