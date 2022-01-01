New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million

The demand for video games in New Zealand continues to explode according to consumer sales data released today by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA). In 2021, Kiwis spent over NZ$ 540 million on video games and consoles.



Video game hardware sales were almost NZ$71 million dollars, leading to strong software sales in both digital and physical formats. New Zealand gamers are mostly purchasing products in a digital format and also love mobile games with sales exceeding NZ$ 197 million in 2021.



IGEA has recently updated agreements with data suppliers sourcing consumer sales from GSD and Newzoo. GSD reports on the major publisher and hardware sales in both physical and digital format across numerous international markets, while Newzoo reports on game sales data globally. Newzoo also provides subscription data which is essential when looking at how subscription services impact the way Australians are now playing games.



Tom Wijman, Head of Market Analysis & Forecasting at Newzoo said, “New Zealand’s market for digital PC and console games grew again year on year to $225 million. The growing install base for game consoles as well as further lockdown measures lead too oan overagll growthi in sales for 2021. The market for mobile games grew faster than any other segment, but unlike the global average, New Zealand’s PC and console markets are still larger than its mobile market.”



Aidan Sakiris, ANZ Territory Manager and Senior Analyst at GSD contributes, “Total New Zealand video game spending was in growth for 2021 driven by a sizeable increase in Hardware sales year-on-year. This was largely due to the heightened availability of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S throughout the year, but also the increasing relevance of Nintendo Switch in the New Zealand market. Software charts comprised of new releases including FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6 as the top performers, but also select titles generally being sold alongside new hardware purchases such as Spiderman: Miles Morales on PS5 as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.”



Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA says “New Zealanders have long had a love for playing video games and continue to embrace playing games in all formats. According to our Digital New Zealand 2022 (DNZ22) report, over 3.7 million New Zealanders play games. Games are played not only for fun and entertainment but for social connection and education with consumer sales growing accordingly. Playing games is part of every day life for the majority of Kiwis ”

