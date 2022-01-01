Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2

Huawei has launched the new Huawei Watch Fit 2 in New Zealand today, the latest addition to its WATCH FIT series.

Originally launched in 2020, the series encourages users to explore new types of exercise through a range of animated fitness courses, workout modes and scientific health tracking features. With its lightweight feel and sleek design, it ushered in a new era of smartwatch, challenging users to scale up their fitness with a device that’s as stylish as it is useful.

The fitness animation and audio coach have been upgraded for a more immersive audio experience, while a host of health functions – monitoring everything from heart rate, to blood oxygen, to sleep – help users effortlessly keep track of their health all day, every day.

Each edition of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 comes with a unique choice of colours. Huawei Watch Fit Active Edition continues the design of the previous generation, in Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, and Midnight Black.

The design is smoother and sleeker than before. The 1.74-inch display is 18.6% larger than the previous iteration, with 336 PPI and 336 x 480-pixel resolution providing rich and vivid colours, so it’s easy to take in every detail at a glance. The display also features Huawei’s new chessboard design, which allows users to zoom in and out, effortlessly and intuitively.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 now comes with a speaker, in addition to the microphone. Calls can be pushed from users’ smartphone to their smartwatch via Bluetooth, so they can chat on the go, wherever they are. They can also add frequently used contacts in the Huawei Health App, to make it easy to call loved ones. If users can’t answer a call, they can send the caller a customised message with a single tap.

The dual-band, five-system GNSS is also great news for runners, as it increases the accuracy of motion trajectory. Sports Field mode tracks mileage and pace more precisely, while the new Route Import and Export function allows users to import their route into the smartwatch through the Huawei Health app. Users can also share their routes with friends and invite them to join in, helping to keep running fun – or more competitive.

The Huawei Health App has a range of other ways to promote a healthy lifestyle. Users can use the Healthy Living Management, to create a unique wellness plan, including daily steps, water intake, workouts and more; which the app reminds them of every day, offering positive feedback to keep users feeling good about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. There’s even a stand-up reminder with audio and animation, to help users remember to stay active throughout their day.

The smartwatch also tracks a range of health data, with Huawei’s upgraded Huawei TruSeen 5.0 heart rate monitoring technology accurately measuring users’ BPM and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2); and the ability to track sleep patterns. The smartwatch can analyse the different stages of each night’s sleep, identify a range of different sleep problems and offer solutions.

Other health features include menstrual cycle management, which assesses the user's heart rate, skin temperature and breathing rate to accurately predict their period and remind them of it beforehand, so they can always stay prepared. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 also helps manage stress, reminding users to slow down and breathe when they’re starting to feel overwhelmed.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is packed with intelligent features specifically designed to help users work out anytime, anywhere; including 97 workout modes for everything from running and cycling, to weight training, dancing, ball games, winter sports and more. There’s also a built-in animated fitness coach for 7 selected modes, offering easy-to-follow audio instructions and demonstrations – including warm-up and cool down – making it easy users to fit their workouts into their lives and track their progress as they go.

It also features Huawei’s Running Ability Index (RAI), which analyses a user’s height, age, weight, fitness and running experience to create a professional-level training plan. The data is then automatically analysed, and the training suggestions are adjusted, based on the user’s progress – so they’re constantly improving and working towards their goals.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active Edition in Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, and Midnight Black is available for RRP NZ$ 269.00 at participating national.