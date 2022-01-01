Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar

Harman Kardon has added a new model to its Citation series - the Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar, featuring Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam for a totally immersive home entertainment experience. The latest addition to the premium Harman Kardon Citation series ignites the senses with an elegant design that complements its beautiful sound.

“Great sound is a prerequisite for completing the home entertainment experience. The Citation MultiBeam 1100 enhances your home viewing experience, offering dynamic and immersive sound to complement whatever content you’re watching, from the latest movies and music to sports matches and gaming,” says Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at Harman Kardon New Zealand.

“With the MultiBeam 1100, Harman Kardon has wrapped superior sound engineering into a beautifully designed soundbar. Housed in a real wool blend fabric cover, it is designed to blend seamlessly into your interior, thanks to its sleek and modern Scandinavian-inspired design language.”

From concerts to Oscar-winning performances, the Citation MultiBeam 1100 enhances your home entertainment with a multi-dimensional surround sound experience. With Harman Kardon’s own MultiBeam technology and 11 drivers including two up-firing height channels for Dolby Atmos, the Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar delivers immersive, cinematic 3D surround sound and rich bass.

A complete home entertainment system, the Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 gives effortless access to over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) and Chromecast built-in. Playlists, internet radio, podcasts and multiroom listening never sounded so good. Intuitive controls, an HDMI eARC connection and automatic room calibration make for unrivalled connectivity and seamless set-up.

The Citation MultiBeam 1100 features PureVoice technology with the centre channel designed to ensure that speech is crystal-clear at any volume, so you can enjoy action movies or quiet dramas and still hear the dialogue. Pair with additional Citation components like the Sub or Sub S subwoofers for cinematic bass, and the Surround speakers to create up to a 5.1.2 channel system.

Crafted from quality materials, the signature Harman Kardon aesthetic is evident in every element of design. Housed in Winter Grey or Classic Black real-wool fabric from Kvadrat, the European leader in high-quality acoustic textiles, that are dirt-repellent and flame-retardant. The tactile fabric finish combines with metallic details for a refined, elegant finish.

The Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 is available from August 2022 at Harvey Norman and Spark with a RRP of NZ$ 1299.95.