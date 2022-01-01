New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work

HP New Zealand has introduced new devices and solutions designed to connect people, experience, and technology to give hybrid workers the best opportunities to stay productive, collaborative, and secure, no matter how and where they choose to work.

The new portfolio includes HP Presence Meeting Space solutions, and additions to the HP Elite Dragonfly (pictured) and EliteBook series, all of which are protected by HP Wolf Security software and services.

Hybrid work requires more than simply collaborating and working together. Giving employees flexibility to choose how and where they want to work has become a top driver of work satisfaction. Over 60% of APAC employees agree that flexibility plays a big role in how happy they are at work.

At the same time, many employees are struggling with challenges associated with working outside of the office. Globally 56% of employees feel disconnected from the business due to remote working. In addition to missing social connection, many employees say they are lacking the right technology to take them through hybrid work.

As it stands, 68% of professional workers are satisfied with their tech setup at home and 63% with their office setup, but only 50% are satisfied with their on-the-go tech infrastructure – this is lower again for Gen Zs at 45%. Despite the difficulties office workers are facing during these times, employees believe they can use this disruption to better their ways of working and improve themselves.

Michael Boyle, HP Managing Director Australia and New Zealand said: “An empowered employee seeks to continually grow their careers while having control over where and how they work – they want to work for organisations that can support this.

“HP’s new portfolio unlocks the power of hybrid work, so organisations can offer employees the best experiences from feeling truly connected, engaged and secure in their most productive environments,” said Michael Boyle, HP Managing Director ANZ.

These employee expectations, and the acceleration of digitisation and remote work caused by the pandemic has heightened the need for technology companies to innovate. HP’s new suite of products is designed to give users the best digital and print experiences, and give organisations flexibility, ease of management and speed of deployment to help their employees thrive in hybrid work through a human-first lens.