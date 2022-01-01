NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network

NCR Corporation has announced a strategic relationship with the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ). Through its NCR ATM as a Service solution, NCR will run the bank’s ATM fleet as part of BNZ’s digital transformation.

NCR has provided support services to BNZ for many years, providing end-to-end ATM support through NCR Managed Services. In the latest progression in the partnership, NCR will own and operate the bank’s off-site, cash dispense ATM fleet and run BNZ’s on-premises fleet of NCR SelfServ ATMs.

BNZ will leverage NCR’s digital-first technology platform to elevate self-service banking, providing 24/7 access to transactional services for its customers.

“NCR has been a key part of how we deliver our ATM services to our customers across the country, and their expertise in this area makes them the natural choice to partner for the next phase of our ATM program,” says Nick Grieve, BNZ General Manager, Colleague Enablement. “With NCR, we are confident our customers will continue to have an exceptional ATM experience.”

“Financial institutions across the globe are looking to strategic partners like NCR to manage and provide ATM networks,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “Our partnership with BNZ has spanned more than a half-century and this latest expansion is a testament to our ongoing, best-in-class customer service and evolution toward helping run the self-directed bank.”

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so that they can connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. Through innovative solutions, NCR simplifies and optimizes banking experiences for customers and staff alike. NCR provides a modern and efficient end-to-end infrastructure for customers to connect to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to run self-directed banking.