Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs

Seagate Technology has announced two additions to its Nytro portfolio, the Nytro 5550 SSD and Nytro 5350 SSD. Engineered with Phison technology for high performance, efficiency, and increased storage density in data centres, the new products comprise the Seagate Nytro 5050 NVMe SSD series.

Designed to offer more computing with less energy consumption, they provide a cost-effective solution that eliminates bottlenecks, improves quality of service (QoS), and delivers the highest levels of data integrity and security for business applications.

The Nytro 5350 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD doubles the read throughput of the latest SAS SSDs, achieving over ten times the bandwidth of SATA to significantly improve QoS. Designed to give data centres more computing power while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO), the drive removes data bottlenecks with blistering up to 7.4GB/s bandwidth and up to 195K IOPS random write speeds and up to 1.7M IOPS random read speeds to provide consistent response times.

Perfectly tuned to increase density and boost capacity in ultra-dense environments, Nytro 5350 brings up to 15.36TB in a 15mm form factor and up to 7.68TB in a 7mm form factor with dual ports, supporting both U.2 and U.3 interfaces for active-active high availability. Designed to take on enterprise workloads, Nytro 5350 delivers 1 DWPD at 2.5M MTBF for enhanced endurance.

With best-in-class performance, the Nytro 5550 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD builds on Nytro 5350 specifications with a design for mixed workloads, and random write speeds up to 470K IOPS and random read speeds up to 1.7M IOPS. Designed with high durability to move enterprise data for the long haul, Nytro 5550 delivers 3 DWPD at 2.5M MTBF for endurance and reliability. Modelling the small form factor and supporting interfaces as the Nytro 5350, this drive brings up to 12.80TB in a 15mm form factor and up to 6.40TB in a 7mm form factor to boost capacity in ultra-dense environments.

To help ensure data integrity and help prevent data loss in the event of unexpected power failure, the Nytro 5050 series of drives include power loss data protection, SED TCG security, and a 5-year limited warranty. Compatible with Linux and Microsoft OS, the drives are also packed with end-to-end data protection and low-density parity-check codes for enterprise reliability and data protection from undetected, unintentional corruption. The Nytro 5050 series features NVMe Management Interface, SMBus Sideband Management, and Life Management for seamless drive monitoring and management without burdening the operating system.

Available on demand via Seagate qualified partners from August, the Seagate Nytro 5350 and Nytro 5550 NVMe SSDs are data centre ready.