Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. hasannounced a new partnership with LIFE Picture Collection to expand the dynamic collection of art it offers consumers through its award-winning Lifestyle TV, The Frame.

LIFE Picture Collection is a visual archive of the 20th century, capturing more than 10 million photographs of historically significant figures and moments in time. Samsung Art Store has carefully curated 20 photographs from the collection, which will be available globally to owners of The Frame starting July 28. Samsung Art Store users will be able to experience history through stunning pictures, with subjects ranging from West Coast California surfers to Pablo Picasso, and more.

“The Frame’s catalogue of art has grown immensely since it launched in 2017, and it has diversified greatly since then as well,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “It is important for us to be constantly seeking out new partners to bring customers a larger selection of high-quality artwork, and LIFE Picture Collection partnership is a momentous one. History is recorded in these photographs, and now consumers can exhibit them with the click of a button, without ever setting foot in a gallery or museum.”

Through partnerships like this, Samsung aims to make art more attainable to all, allowing for a unique expression of taste and access to some of the most famous artworks in the world. Collaborating with LIFE Picture Collection brings a new selection of historically significant pieces to the already considerable library of paintings, graphic design and photography in Samsung Art Store. Samsung Art Store plans to introduce more photographs from LIFE’s iconic photo archive to make more of the collection accessible to the subscribers.

Designed to be a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off, The Frame is an innovative digital canvas that displays art from around the world in QLED picture quality. With Matte Display adopted in 2022, The Frame consumers can enjoy beautiful works of art with drastically reduced light reflections so they can see what’s on the screen clearly. Iconic institutions, art collectives and independent artists alike have all contributed to Samsung Art Store’s ever-expanding selection, hosting more than 2,000 works of art that are suitable for every person’s unique taste.