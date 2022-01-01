Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the next generation of foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both devices feature customisable form factors, tailored experiences and upgraded performance. Now in its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customisation both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

The Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customisation while maintaining its ultra-compact design.

With the Galaxy Z Flip4 users have a compact clamshell design that offers unique experiences not available on other smartphones. It allows users to shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam. A new feature allows you to start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video – ideal for content creators and vloggers.

The users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and preview the actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. With an upgraded camera equipped with a 65 per cent brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable.

Z Flip4 is crafted to go truly hands-free – doing more without ever opening the phone. Make calls, reply to texts and even control the SmartThings Scene widget, all from its secondary display, the Cover Screen.

Galaxy Z Flip4 can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

With a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames, Samsung says the design is their most refined yet. The Galaxy Flip4 comes with a 6.7 inch FHD+ display (264- x 1080 pixels) and weights only 187g. Configuration options include 8 GB RAM with 512, 256 or 128 GB storage and a 3,700 mAh battery. It supports one nano SIM and one eSIM.

It is fully customisable with Galaxy Themes on both Cover and Main Screen to complement style with custom fonts, icons and designs.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to date, offering shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode. Furthermore, it is the first device to ship with Android 12, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

Multitasking on Z Fold4 is easier than ever, so users can get more done on the move. The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favourite and recent apps. Multitasking is also more intuitive, thanks to new swipe gestures. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail, now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content.

The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

Galaxy Z Fold4 takes stunning photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens. A variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map, activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 per cent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch Main Screen with a brighter screen, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Popular social media apps like Facebook are optimised for the large-screen experience to make content more enjoyable. Or open your favourite streaming entertainment service apps like Netflix and watch hands-free with Flex mode. For non-optimised apps, users can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, offering accuracy while pausing, rewinding, and playing videos, or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode.

Games are snappier too thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G. With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight, and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen.

With Armour Aluminium frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are Samsung's toughest foldables. Durability of the Main Screen panel is also enhanced thanks to the optimised layer structure, helping to reduce damage from external shock. In addition, both Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are equipped with IPX8 water resistance, so users can worry less if they get caught in the rain.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 7.6 inch QXGA+ AMOLED 2X screen (2176 x 1812 pixels) with an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 1220 Hz. The cover screen is a 6.2 inch AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904 pixels). The weight is only 2634 g. The rear triple camera setup has a 12 MP Ultra Wide camera (F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚), a 50 MP Wide-angle camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚) and a 10 MP Telephoto camera (PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚). Configuration options are 12 GB RAM with 1 TB, 512 GB and 256 GB storage. It comes with a 4,400 mAh battery. It supports up to two two nano SIM and one eSIM.

Joining the Galaxy Z series are Galaxy Buds2 Pro - Samsung’s new top-of-the-line earbuds that provide the most immersive wireless audio experience with a new, compact design, and seamless connectivity that is perfect for any aspect of your everyday life.

With superior Hi-Fi 24bit audio, offering high-dynamic range, it helps you feel connected to the content you’re listening to with crystal-clear resolution. With the new Samsung seamless codec (SSC HiFi), quality music is enabled to transfer without a pause, and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer than ever.

The new compact, ergonomic design is 15 percent smaller, with a secure fit that is engineered to prevent rotation, making it a perfect fitness companion. Take calls on-the-go with powerful ANC to minimise outside noise.

Whether you are quickly transitioning from a lunchtime walk outside to join a meeting on your PC or gaming on your tablet and need to answer a phone call, Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the perfect companion to seamlessly connect with a touch of a finger. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro now features TV Seamless Connection for selected TVs to provide effortless transition from your earbuds to the TV to go from your favourite song to the show you are watching. Samsung seamless codec enables quality music transfer without a pause, and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer than ever.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro come in three all-new soft and neutral hues – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple for a distinctive look.

The Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, and Buds2 Pro will be available for pre-order beginning August 11. Galaxy Z Flip4 starts at NZ$ 1,699.00, Galaxy Z Fold4 starts at NZ$ 2,849.00, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro is available for NZ$ 379.00.