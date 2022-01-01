Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch

The Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper is a new release from Belkin. A simple clip-on to your watch, designed to protect from scratches and damage, it is available in two colours (black and clear).

It’s very lightweight and slender, adding about 2mm thickness around the sides and 0.5mm to the screen itself. You just get the clip-on in the box, protected from potential shipping damage.

The fit is not tight and the cover easily clips on and off for cleaning or if you just don’t feel like having it on.

Clipping it on with a satisfying snap, it fits close to the watch and does not move around. You pretty quickly forget it’s there, exactly what’s required. You can’t feel it on your wrist while wearing the watch.

Visually it’s very clear and responsive. It does not interfere in the operation of the watch in any way and does not block the microphone or speaker points either.

The crown loses its prominence and can be easier to miss until your muscle memory adjusts (as it will now be in line with the plastic), but the plastic over the action key looks good. I wonder at the longevity of this as the connector is just plastic.

It is possible for dust and water to get in under the clipon, and you will have to take it off every now and then to give it a clean and remove detritus that has gathered over time.

So to the key question, is it useful?

The addition of the bumper keeps the edges of the watch free from scratches and scuffs. Made from polycarbonate, it offers high-impact and scratch resistance, while the top is made of tempered glass, which is strong but not necessarily scratch-proof.

I’ve been using it for a fortnight, and have started to pick up scratches on the glass, and I’ve noticed the rubberised coating is starting to come away.

Clearly, I am clumsier than I thought and the protector is doing its job, protecting my device, for which I am grateful.

It seems rugged enough for daily urban life, but I imagine it’s been designed with consideration for the active use life of the watch, i.e. up to three years, and can see it will get more scuffed and scraped as time continues!

The Apple Watch glass is pretty tough already, but for the extra peace of mind, this does the job well and is a reasonable piece of kit.

I give it a 3 out 5 stars. The Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch is available at JBHifi from NZ$ 49.