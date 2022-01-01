HP on Track With Recycling Program

HP Inc. has launched the “HP Supplies Impact” program to enable channel partners to help HP commercial users increase their ink and toner cartridge recycling across Australia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore, with New Zealand and Thailand to follow later this year.

HP’s new initiative encourages businesses of all sizes to turn ad-hoc recycling events into a simple, seamless, continuous practice, helping HP customers and partners contribute more to sustainability efforts, while aligning with HP’s global mission to recycle 1.2 million tonnes of hardware and supplies by 2025.

“Our aim is to continually increase the collection and recycling of Original HP supplies across Southeast Asian countries, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand with sustainability today an absolute imperative for a better environment, society, and business. HP Supplies Impact makes sustainability more attainable for customers of all sizes and sectors,” said Samir Shah, Vice President and Head of Print Category, Greater Asia, HP.

To simplify the recycling process for customers, HP is providing biodegradable green recycling bags to partners from the HP Amplify Impact program, who will distribute these to customers during regularly scheduled visits. Customers can deposit all used HP ink and toner cartridges into the recycling bags for convenient collection by HP partners, who then pass all collected supplies to the HP Planet Partners program, a global initiative to collect and recycle used products in 76 countries and territories worldwide. This streamlined process demonstrates HP’s commitment to increasing recycling for customers and reducing plastic pollution.

For every 30 ink or toner cartridges returned by a customer, HP is partnering with One Tree Planted, an environmental non-profit organisation, to plant a tree in approved locations on behalf of the customer to help combat deforestation.

“The strength and reach of our partner and customer network are a huge asset and by bringing our partners with us on this journey, we can work together to create a more sustainable and just world. HP Supplies Impact helps our Amplify Impact partners forge a unique movement to deliver long-term sustainability while differentiating themselves competitively,” said David Tan, Head of Channels and Supplies, Greater Asia, HP.

To date, 20% of HP’s partners have signed the HP Amplify Impact pledge, in relation to its goal of 50% enrolment by 2025, exceeding the target of 10% for the first year of the program.

As part of its broader sustainability strategy, HP has set an ambitious goal to enrol at least 50% of HP Amplify partners in the HP Amplify Impact program by 2025. A voluntary initiative within the global HP Amplify program, HP Amplify Impact provides more than 10,000 partners with the opportunity to join HP in its efforts to generate meaningful impact across climate action, human rights, and digital equity.