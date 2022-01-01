GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect

GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, has announced the launch of IT helpdesk functionality within its GoTo Connect unified communications as a service (UCaaS) product.

Complementing GoTo’s expertise in IT support and management, end users can now submit a ticket from within the GoTo app – enabling a consolidated view designed to help accelerate resolution time for IT administrators. Bringing flagship GoTo Resolve functionality into GoTo Connect is one of the many ways the company has unified its portfolio in 2022 and continues to lead the competition as the only vendor unifying communications and IT support in one application designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).



In recent years, most businesses embraced hybrid work and cloud-based technology to stay connected to what’s most essential to them – their customers and employees. Many of those businesses, however, are now left with too many tools for end users to learn and IT admins to manage.

For SMBs, this can be a bigger issue due to a lack of resources and budget. At a time when much of the world is preparing for a potential economic downturn, a simple way to protect the bottom line is through technology consolidation. Recent survey data from GoTo and Frost & Sullivan found that 76% of respondents said that the workload of IT workers has increased due to the adoption of flexible work models, with 43% agreeing that IT jobs have become more difficult. Today, GoTo is making that consolidation even easier while reducing the burden on IT and increasing the productivity of end users by adding helpdesk ticketing functionality into GoTo Connect.



“When we launched GoTo Resolve earlier this year, we knew that it would quickly become complementary to our existing communication product, GoTo Connect. We see both IT support and communications as necessary products to keep a business running and employees and customers engaged, yet no one else is bringing together this functionality in a single experience for SMBs,” said Paddy Srinivasan, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of GoTo. “Earlier this year we introduced a unified admin system and today we are excited to further deliver on our vision by bringing helpdesk ticketing into the GoTo Connect experience at no additional cost. Over time these two essential products will continue to come together so both end users and IT teams can maximise their productivity in our all-in-one business communications and IT support platform.”



Customers in New Zealand and around the world are already able to enjoy the benefits of consolidating their tech stack with GoTo, specifically the cost and time savings. Todd Hawkins, IT Manager at BMW of Murray, Utah remarked, “unifying everything into one solution has been amazing. Texting, faxing, recording, and reporting from one central location is a huge upside. I was able to cancel six or seven different products once we made the switch [to GoTo].”