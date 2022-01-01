OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version

OPPO today officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13, to global users. As one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, ColorOS 13 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while introducing a brand-new Aquamorphic Design for a concise and comfortable visual experience and user-friendly UI.

Boosted by OPPO’s latest tech innovations, ColorOS 13 includes a range of new features for smart multi-device connections to further enhance productivity with intelligent experiences.

Concise and comfortable UI made possible with new Aquamorphic Design

Inspired by the way water acts in nature, OPPO has introduced a brand-new Aquamorphic Design to ColorOS 13 to create a fluid, vibrant, and inclusive UI. ColorOS 13 features a new Theme Palette inspired by the changing colour of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level, while the new system font improves the readability of system text in any language.

With other upgrades like card-style Layout, ColorOS 13 is designed to deliver a concise and comfortable visual experience based on Aquamorphic Design.

ColorOS 13 also delivers a more intuitive user experience through the integration of different Aquamorphic Effects into the system animations, UI, and Quantum Animation Engine with new Behavioural Prediction on users’ control intentions.

This is complemented by OPPO’s human-centric inclusive design language, which introduces Empty State Illustrations, Adaptive Layouts for different screen sizes, and highly recognisable icons to enhance readability and overall ease of use.

A new series of always-on display images is called “Homeland”, depicting scenes of wild animals in nature. The Always-On Display animations reveal the changes in the homes where animals live, based on daily temperature changes to call on you to pay attention to climate change.

Fundamental performance enhanced by self-developed technology

ColorOS 13 marks the debut of the Dynamic Computing Engine, OPPO's system-level technical solutions developed in-house to deliver a more smooth and stable system and all-around improvements to the fundamental user experience. The Engine brings two major improvements to ColorOS 13, including increased battery life and the ability to keep more apps open in the background.

OPPO's Dynamic Computing Engine improves the scheduling of hardware resources to extend battery life by achieving a better balance between high performance and low power consumption. It also helps to keep more apps alive in the background, making it possible to switch between multiple apps without losing the status within an app or experiencing lag while switching.

Intelligent work and life experience with the brand-new smart features

ColorOS 13 provides a realm of smart features covering every aspect of life and work. Aside from being a great way to express your personality, the Smart Always-On Display in ColorOS 13 can now display information related to music and food delivery apps, giving users quicker access to information and more convenient control over music playback and other functions.

OPPO has partnered with world-leading software and service providers including Bitmoji and Spotify, to provide a wide range of convenient and personalised experiences through the Smart Always-On Display.

Due to OPPO’s LTPO2.0 technology of Find X5 Pro, the Always-On Display refresh rate is reduced to just 1Hz to save 30% power consumption for some scenarios. Other smart home screen management features like Large Folders, Shelf, and Home Screen Widget also help users to easily and quickly access the information they need in the way that works best for them.

Privacy and security protection as priority

Privacy and security have been a prior focus of ColorOS since the very beginning. ColorOS 13 integrates the underlying privacy protection features of Android 13. For example, the system will automatically delete the clipboard history after a short period of time, preventing sensitive information leaks caused by malware. In addition, with the Nearby Wi-Fi feature, users can enjoy Wi-Fi without revealing specific location information.

OPPO’s self-developed technology plays an equally important role in boosting privacy and security. Based on the on-device algorithm model, Auto Pixelate7 can recognise and blur out the profile photos and names in chat screenshots automatically with one tap, and the new Private Safe is encrypted with the widely used Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to provide high levels of security.

Exploring new Android experiences in strategic collaboration with Google

OPPO has been working closely with Google during the development of ColorOS 13 to explore ways of bringing new value to the Android OS experience. OPPO’s flagship Find N foldable smartphone and Find X5 Pro flagship smartphone were announced as two of the first smartphones worldwide to receive the Android 13 Beta update. OPPO has also launched ColorOS developer versions based on the Android 13 Beta and will continue to work together with Google to build a rich Android ecosystem.

ColorOS 13 rollout plan and upgrade policy

For the global rollout of ColorOS 13, OPPO plans to update nearly 35 smartphone models within the year, covering more than 60 countries and regions, and as many as 160 million users. This is the biggest update plan ever in the history of ColorOS. This rollout will begin with the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 with the official release of ColorOS 13. OPPO will then continue to bring ColorOS 13 to over 20 more devices starting in 2023.

Rollout plan for New Zealand

• From Q4 2022: Find X5 Pro 5G, Find X5 5G.

• From H1 2023: Find X3 Pro 5G, A77 5G, A96, Find X5 Lite 5G, Find X3 Lite 5G, Find X2 Pro 5G, Reno8 Lite 5G, A94 5G, A74 5G, A54 5G, A54s, A16s.