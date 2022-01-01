Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar

Sony has announced the HT-A3000 soundbar, delivering a 360 Spatial Sound experience ideal for a wide range of customers, that puts you at the heart of your favourite movies and music. Sony Australia also confirms the availability of its highly anticipated HT-A5000 soundbar.

The HT-A3000 features 3.1 channels, and three front speakers including a dedicated centre speaker for clear dialogue and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass. Coupled with Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the A3000 creates virtual surround sound that comes from multiple dimensions so you can fully enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The A3000 gives you access to Sony’s revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology when connected to Sony’s wireless rear speakers SA-RS5 and SA-RS3S.

With 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, you can feel sound from every direction and distance. Sound Field Optimisation uses built-in microphones to measure the relative height and position of the soundbar and rear speakers. Based on positional information, it then creates multiple phantom speakers by synthesising sound waves. Thanks to this technology, Sony’s wide spatial sound field fills every part of the room, immersing everyone present.

Adding an optional wireless subwoofer that handles low frequencies allows the system to reproduce sound with greater impact and power than before. Two models are available, designed to bring out deeper bass, more vocal clarity, and extra fidelity in all types of audio content.

You can add the SA-SW5 subwoofer with 300W of deep, rich bass from a 180mm driver with a passive radiator or, opt for the SA-SW3 subwoofer with 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver.

To take your home cinema experience to new heights, add the SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers with a total 180W of wider surround sound. Featuring up-firing speakers, the SA-RS5 creates richer and more immersive 360 Spatial Sound as well as built-in battery power or, opt for the SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers with a total 100W.

The A3000 allows you to enhance your home cinema experience further by pairing it with compatible BRAVIA XR TVs. Using the Acoustic Centre Sync feature, both the soundbar and BRAVIA XR TV become the centre speaker in the home cinema system. Action and sound become precisely aligned, creating complete immersion. You’ll even hear dialogue from exactly where the character is standing in the scene.

Additionally, Acoustic Centre Sync works together with the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping setup to deliver a clearer dialogue and more immersive viewing experience than ever before.

With the A3000, your music truly comes to life. You can discover a new way of listening with 360 Reality Audio that offers an incredibly immersive live concert or studio session experience. You can also enjoy 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music HD, nugs.net and TIDAL.

On the A3000 you can easily access popular music services like Spotify and stream all your favourite albums and playlists using Chromecast, Spotify Connect or Apple AirPlay 2. You can also stream wirelessly from your smartphone with Bluetooth technology or use the built-in Wi-Fi to stream music from your own devices.

The A3000 features DSEE Extreme, which uses Edge-AI to allow for real-time restoration of all your compressed digital music files. This ensures you can restore the high-range sound that is lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

The soundbar works with Google-assistant with Chromecast built-in or Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. Just add the A3000 to your speaker group using the Google Home app to start playing music, change the volume or many other functions using just your voice.

The A3000 and optional speakers have been designed under a common Omnidirectional Block concept. Its sophisticated rounded edges represent a single solid block providing wide-spreading sound, while the combination of rich material textures emphasises an affinity with any living room environment.

The A3000 is almost ready to go straight out of the box. Simply connect to your TV using the HDMI eARC connection and power on. With USB, optical in, as well as HDMI out (eARC) and S-CENTER OUT for compatible BRAVIA TVs, you have all the connections you need to enjoy a breath-taking surround sound experience.

The HT-A3000 will be available in New Zealand from late September 2022 with a SRP of NZ$ 1099.95.