JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup

JBL Quantum is introducing three new products to its New Zealand lineup – the much anticipated JBL Quantum 810 headset, the JBL Quantum TWS, and its first USB microphone, the JBL Quantum Stream.

“JBL continues to create smart solutions for gamers of all levels,” says Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand.

“With the addition of the JBL Quantum 810, players can fully immerse themselves in the play, with the addition of noise cancellation for the ultimate competitive advantage.”

“As the first standalone microphone and true wireless headset in the JBL Quantum lineup, the JBL Quantum TWS and JBL Quantum Stream were created to meet the needs of gamers, streamers and podcasters, alongside our robust – and growing – range of over-ear gaming headsets.”

The JBL Quantum 810 features JBL QuantumSURROUND, the best spatial surround sound for gaming and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 for the ultimate audio immersion. The voice-focus flip-up microphone and noise suppression technology guarantees the gamer will always come in clear.

With 2.4 GHz wireless connection and Bluetooth 5.2 streaming with 43 hours of battery life that charges as they play, they’ll never miss a second. Durable and lightweight with premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions, the JBL Quantum 810 is constructed for optimal comfort during long gaming sessions. It is also compatible with the JBL QuantumENGINE PC software for full customisation of audio and RGB lighting effects allowing gamers to change up their lighting and sound to suit their style.

The JBL Quantum 810 is the latest addition to the JBL Quantum Series of wireless gaming headsets including the JBL Quantum 350 and JBL Quantum 610. These headsets are designed to bring together the most accurate audio experience with gamer-grade lossless connectivity and comfort for epic gaming sessions.

Features of the JBL Quantum 810:

• Dual surround sound with JBL QuantumSURROUND and DTS Headphone:X 2.0

• Hi-res certified 50mm drivers powered by the JBL QuantumSOUND Signature

• Active noise cancelling

• Dual wireless solutions: lossless 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.2

• 30-hour battery life, with Play & Charge functionality for all-day gaming

• Voice-focus beam microphone with echo and noise suppression

• Game-chat audio dial to regulate voice and game volume, developed for the most popular chat application in the world, Discord

• Lightweight, durable construction with leather-wrapped, memory foam ear cushions

• JBL QuantumENGINE PC software compatibility for the ultimate customisation of EQ, RGB colours, mic mute/unmute and more

The JBL Quantum 810 (RRP NZ$ 399.95) is available now from JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse (online only) and PB Tech.

For gamers who prefer an in-ear, wire-free experience, the JBL Quantum TWS is here to deliver. Complete with the incredibly realistic JBL QuantumSURROUND, listeners can experience the best spatial surround sound solution in the game, coupled with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Ambient Aware features to control outside noises and minimise distractions.

The included USB-C dongle brings a low latency connection to players on a PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and supported mobile devices. The JBL Quantum TWS also supports two connections at the same time so players can connect to their preferred gaming device via USB-C dongle, plus a Bluetooth connection on a mobile device so they never miss a call. The lightweight design makes the JBL Quantum TWS ideal for long gaming sessions, and the IPX5 sweat resistance rating ensures durability when on the go.

The JBL Quantum TWS (RRP NZ$ 249.95) is available now from JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse (online only) and PB Tech.

The JBL Quantum Stream (pictured) is a 2 x 14mm dual-capsule Electret condenser with 24bit and 96kHz sampling rate. Two selectable voice pickup patterns allow users to focus the microphone’s capture on just the speaker’s voice or capture everyone’s voice in the room if recording a podcast or on a group call. Opting for a covert mission? Tap the top button to mute, which will activate an RGB indicator light for ease of use.

The setup couldn’t be easier, with the JBL Quantum Stream’s universal mounting solution and seamless voice monitoring control. Users can simply mount the stand to fit their gaming setup and control their voice volume directly on the microphone.

The JBL Quantum Stream (RRP NZ$ 159.95) is available now from JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse (online only) and PB Tech.