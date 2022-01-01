New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life

Jabra is introducing the newest addition to its true wireless range, the Jabra Elite 5. These earbuds help people escape a busy day and immerse themselves into media or connect with friends and family on-the-go with the touch of a button.



The Jabra Elite 5 makes it possible for individuals to fully focus on the task at hand with the new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. The ANC performance is less sensitive to how you position the buds in the ear and it ensures a more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies.



In addition, the Jabra Elite 5 enables individuals to take calls with confidence thanks to six-microphone call technology with external mics that are active all the time, and internal ones giving your voice a helping hand when it’s windy. When wearing the earbuds, you will experience excellent sound from 6mm speakers and Qualcomm aptX Audio, AAC and SBC codecs. The Jabra Elite 5 also supports Spotify Tap Playback.



For those seeking a sleek, portable earbud design, the earbuds offer a discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. Enhanced connectivity is supported by Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant and Alexa Built-In activated through voice.



Even after the seven hours play time with ANC on (28 hours with case) these earbuds offer, they still provide an all-day wearing comfort. The buds also deliver a customizable EQ, and can handle rain or shine, as they boast an IP55 durability rating.



Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra said: “Today’s fast-paced society is decreasing attention spans whilst increasing the potential for distraction, making it more and more difficult to zone in on what’s important. Jabra understands this need and has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. This all-rounder is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in music, are socially oriented and virtually connected.”

Jabra Elite 5 key features and specifications:

• Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks more background noise, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC

• 6-microphone call technology with wind noise suppression

• Powerful 6mm speakers for goosebump-inducing, heart-racing, soaring sound

• Customizable EQ and Spotify Tap Playback

• Up to seven hours play time with ANC on (up to 28 hours with wireless charging case)

• Qualcomm aptX Audio

• Google Assistant and Alexa Built In for hands-free assistance on-the-go

• Easy pairing with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair

• Bluetooth Multipoint keeps you connected to two devices at once

• IP55-rated protection against dust and water

The Jabra Elite 5 is available now in selected retailers, with a suggested retail price of NZ$ 239.