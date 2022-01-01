Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment

Signify unveils a new range of Philips Hue smart lighting products and app features, from unique design options to complement home decor and create the perfect ambience, to more immersive entertainment experiences for gaming and music.

New launches include a range of contemporary styles, a new gradient lightstrip specifically designed for PC monitors to bring the ultimate light experience to PC gaming and new Mimic presence automation to the Hue app for more peace of mind when you're away. To further enhance immersive lighting in terms of gaming and enjoying music, Philips Hue has teamed up with exciting new partners, ensuring an even more seamless experience.

The new Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC (pictured) brings the ultimate light experience to PC gaming. Gradient-enabled lightstrips produce multiple colours of light at the same time, creating a seamless gradient of rich, high-quality light.

The Play gradient lightstrip for PC flashes, dances, dims and brightens right along with the on-screen action, creating an immersive gaming experience. The Play gradient lightstrip attaches to the back of your monitor with the included mounts and creates a halo effect when the monitor is placed close to a wall, thanks to the 45-degree sleeve design. The lightstrip's flexibility means it can be added to straight or curved monitors and comes in three different sizes — a 24/27-inch lightstrip and a 32/34-inch lightstrip for single-monitor setups, and a longer strip designed for a three-monitor setup using 24/27-inch screens.

To support your immersive gaming experience, Philips Hue and CORSAIR have teamed up to give you the ultimate gaming setup and bring your gaming to life with light. You can use CORSAIR iCUE to set scenes on Philips Hue lights in your room or gaming space, synchronising with your CORSAIR RGB gaming peripherals to create the perfect gaming atmosphere.

To keep your immersive entertainment setup simple and user-friendly whether gaming or simply watching the TV, the current sync box mobile app will be merged with the Hue app in Q4 2022. The merge of the Philips Hue sync app into the main Hue app means users can start and complete their full entertainment flow, all in one place. The Hue app is the new home for creating entertainment areas, setting up the sync box, controlling the sync box, or enabling features such as voice and IR control for the sync box. The sync mobile app - the separate app that controls the sync box - will be phased out from app stores.

Philips Hue is making syncing lights with music available on even more devices. Now you can immerse yourself in music by syncing your Philips Hue smart lights with your favourite songs on any Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Philips Hue + SmartThings music sync. If you use a Galaxy phone or tablet, use the Music Sync feature in Samsung’s SmartThings app to connect your smart lights. When you update the SmartThings app, SmartThings will enable Hue sync, an easy way to sync your lights and music from most streaming services on your mobile device. This feature is planned for Q4 2022.

The new Philips Hue Mimic presence automation in the Hue app makes it appear like someone’s always home. It’s designed to safeguard your home with light and help give you peace of mind when you’re away. This specialised automation turns your lights on and off automatically at times when you usually use them, and in the Rooms you select. You can select which lights you want to automate, and choose whether to have the lights turn on or off continuously during the daytime or only when it’s dark outside. This feature is available from early September 2022.

“At Philips Hue, we believe the continued integration of smart lighting and home entertainment is increasingly relevant to our users, whether they’re gaming, watching TV, or listening to music. With our new products and app features, we continue to offer a more immersive and user-friendly entertainment experience. We also recognise that our users are design-conscious and so we strive to bring them new, exciting, and elegant lighting products that complement their home and give the opportunity to personalise the ambiance,” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader Philips Hue at Signify.