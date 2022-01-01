D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems

D-Link has launched its new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range, the company’s newest and fastest Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems with the option of a 2-pack (M32-2PK) or 3-pack (M32-3PK) system. Featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the D-Link EAGLE PRO AI M32 solution provides the next generation of network speeds and capacity that are essential for modern day applications such as high-quality multi-player gaming, Virtual Reality and 4K Ultra High-definition video streaming.

Users of the new D-Link M32 Mesh Systems can experience dual-band AX3200 802.11AX combined wireless speeds of up to 3.2Gbps, while 1024-QAM boosts throughput to devices by up to 25% and 160MHz contiguous channel width gives even more bandwidth to individual devices. In addition to better coverage, higher performance, and more concurrent clients supported, the D-Link EAGLE PRO AI M32 also supports D-Link’s advanced parental controls and provides unprecedented visibility and control over your home network via the EAGLE PRO AI app.

With the M32 Mesh System, users can experience faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds and a Personal AI Assistant that sends you reports, continuously monitors traffic, and provides suggestions to keep your network working at optimal conditions. Combined with an AI Mesh Optimiser, the unique AI Beamforming technology ensures stronger, more reliable Mesh Wi-Fi throughout your home.

It’s also easy to add more coverage. From single-level apartments to multi-storey houses and extending to backyard pools and garden decks - additional EAGLE PRO AI M32 nodes provide more Mesh network coverage, giving you seamless high-speed Internet coverage that will eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in those hard-to-reach areas throughout properties of any size.

The M32 Series features AI Parental Controls which provides a safer Internet experience for your family with options for website blocking and setting schedules. Thus, you can easily create a family-friendly Internet experience by taking control of your network and setting clear online boundaries. Voice control support via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant also means you can find out which devices are connected, which schedules have been created, check login credentials and reboot the system, all hands-free. Over and above this, you can also easily enable Internet access for your guests when friends drop over by using the Wi-Fi Guest Zone, as well as visually blocking any devices you don’t know.

D-Link has always taken security seriously, and the M32 Mesh Series sports the very latest advanced WPA3 Wi-Fi security standard, which encrypts your traffic and protects your wireless network from outside threats. WPA3 includes new protocols and algorithms to verify and secure your devices’ connections and your home network from external attacks.

With two built-in Gigabit LAN ports per node, you can also use Ethernet cables to directly connect to your M32 Mesh System for instant, reliable wired connections at Gigabit speeds for Smart TVs and Consoles that tend to be in a fixed location.

Finally, the M32 utilises green technology that saves your devices’ battery life and helps with your overall energy consumption. Target Wake Time (TWT) automatically helps reduce battery consumption for all your connected devices by analysing when and how often transfers are required. TWT then automatically conserves energy and helps save battery life across your devices.

And in terms of setup, the M32 is easy to install and configure by utilising D-Link’s free EAGLE PRO AI app. The app also gives you full control over your Wi-Fi network with a personal AI Assistant to further help you manage your Wi-Fi by identifying your Wi-Fi needs and proactively fixing any Wi-Fi issues, as well as continuously optimising your home network.

EAGLE PRO AI M32 AX3200 Mesh System key features:

Next Generation dual-band 802.11AX with combined wireless speeds of up to 3.2Gbps

Seamless Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 coverage

2-pack / 3-pack for up to 510sqm / 740sqm Wi-Fi coverage

AI Assistant sends regular recommendations and reports

AI-based Mesh, Wi-Fi, and Traffic Optimisers

MU-MIMO & OFDMA efficiency

Latest WPA3 Wireless security

Voice Control with Google/Alexa

Easy Setup & Management

The EAGLE PRO AI AX3200 Mesh System M32-2PK (2-pack) and M32-3PK (3-pack) are available now from with an RRP NZ$ 649.99 and NZ$ 799.99 respectively from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers.