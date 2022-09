Corel Rebrands as Alludo

Corel is undergoing a full rebrand, including a new name: Alludo. Alludo had more than 2.5 million paying customer relationships in more than 130 countries across diverse industries this past year. Leveraging a 35+ year history, Alludo is behind globally recognisable brands including Parallels, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip.

This rebranding is part of Alludo’s commitment to reimagining the future of work—not just where people work, but also how, when, and even why they work.

“This is a watershed moment for us,” said Christa Quarles, Chief Executive Officer, Alludo. “We’re reimagining the way the world works by not just writing a new chapter, but a whole new playbook. This new playbook reimagines what work feels like—for our customers and ourselves. We believe in working better and living better, and we want our solutions to deliver just that, boldly and intentionally. That’s why we’ve decided it’s time for a new brand. We’re delighted to share this news with you today, by welcoming you to Alludo.”

It’s impossible to overstate how much the world has changed since Corel was founded in 1985 —and Corel, too, has evolved beyond its original brand with the acquisition of several software brands. The name Alludo (pronounced “ah-LOO-dough") represents a cohesive identity and is a nod to the company’s purpose: to empower “all you do.” That’s because Alludo's software products have a broad impact that gives knowledge workers freedom and flexibility to work, dream, and live in the best way for them. With this purpose in mind, the company will continue to focus on growth - organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

Alludo is reimagining the world of work and innovating to make every day easier so its customers—and its employees—have the freedom to devote more time to what matters most. In line with its new vision for what the new world of work needs, it recently gave its employees the freedom to choose where they wanted to work from, and 95% opted for working remotely.

The Alludo parent brand respects the identity and purpose of its world-renowned sub-brands while tying them more closely together. Now, all employees are united under one brand, no matter what they’re working on or where they are in the world. Customers can expect the same great products and service from the brands they love supporting all they do with renewed energy and thought leadership.