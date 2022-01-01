Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display

Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle—the lightest and smallest Kindle. The new Kindle delivers premium features at an affordable price, including a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, longer battery life of up to six weeks, and room for thousands of books with twice the storage.

“The beauty of Kindle is its simplicity as a dedicated device for distraction-free reading; tune out messages, emails and social media and get lost in your story,” said Patrick Walker, Country Manager for Amazon Devices, ANZ. “With a high-resolution display that delivers three times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our entry-level devices for even more customers to enjoy.”



The Kindle features an all-new 15cm, glare-free, 300 ppi high-resolution display with three times more pixels for laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper. Dark mode and adjustable front light provide a comfortable reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all. The device comes packed with customer favourites like X-Ray which provide important details about people or places mentioned in a book, and a built-in dictionary to quickly look up any word. Simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android offers an option to register your device in fewer steps and to jump into a book even faster.



Kindle is the lightest and most compact of the Kindle models available—carry it in your pocket, and comfortably read one-handed for even longer. Longer battery life of up to six weeks maximizes the time you can spend reading, and the USB-C port makes charging easier than ever. The all-new Kindle also comes with 16GB of storage—twice the storage of the previous generation—enough to hold thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.



All Kindle devices come with instant access to the world’s best eBook store, which includes:

• Massive selection— Discover millions of books, including the latest best sellers on Amazon Charts and reading recommendations from the Amazon Book Review.

• Kindle Unlimited—Get unlimited access to an ever-growing selection of over 1 million eBooks through Kindle’s digital book subscription service, Kindle Unlimited with books from a world of international writers including Australian bestsellers like Liane Moriarty, Scott Pape, Bryce Courtney and Eddie Jaku. Kindle purchases are bundled with a three-month Kindle Unlimited membership for new service subscribers.

• Amazon Original Stories— Read or listen to binge-worthy short fiction and nonfiction from best-selling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices including Dean Koontz, Mindy Kaling, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Margaret Atwood, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Andy Weir, and more, all included at no additional cost for Kindle Unlimited members.



Prime members can read from a rotating selection of thousands of books—at no additional cost to their Prime membership.



The all-new Kindle has been designed with sustainability in mind and has been built with 90% recycled magnesium. In addition, Kindle accessory covers follow suit with packaging made from 99% wood fibre-based materials.

The all-new Kindle will be NZ$ 199 for the 16GB device, and available in Black or Denim colours. New fabric covers for Kindle will also be available in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald, priced at NZ$ 54.95.



Kindle is available today for pre-order online, and will be available from select local retailers including JB Hi-Fi.