GoPro Hero11 Review

GoPro has just released its latest action camera, with not only one but three different models. I have a GoPro Hero11 Black so that’s what I will be commenting on.

GoPro is a well-known name with sports enthusiasts. That’s because this quality little-camera can go practically anywhere you go. It’s sturdy and small enough to resist bumps and drops.

At 71.8 mm (width) by 50.8 mm (height) and 33.6 mm (depth) it is exactly the same size as its predecessor, the GoPro Hero10 Black. This camera can be mounted to a variety of accessories and be out of your way – including tripods, selfie-sticks, helmet-mounts, handlebar mounts and more.

Despite having the same dimensions as previous models, what is inside make all the difference. A new larger sensor makes it easier to get better quality videos – up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second (FPS), 4K up to 120 FPS and 2.7K up to 240 fps.

Because of these high FPS you can also get some cool sow motion and thanks to this large sensor you can take photos up to 27 megapixels.

Also impressive is the new 8 x 7 aspect ratio, allowing you to create photos and videos with different aspect ratios (4:3, 16:9, 9:16) from a single image source.

The camera also supports 10-bit colour. This means photos and videos can have up to one billion shades of colours, compared to previous 8-bit models with 16.7 million colours. The result is pictures that look more like what our eyes can see and having better smooth gradients instead of colour bands.

The new camera is also packed with HyperSmooth 5.0, an advanced stabilisations technology that keeps footage straight in the worst conditions.

Operation is still very easy, with new Easy + Pro Controls. The Easy control allows you access to default settings that are best for most photos and videos, making it a no non-sense option for people who just want to capture the best from their activities. The Pro control on the other hand lets you tweak pretty much every setting and feature so you can get professional-looking photos and footage.

The Hero11 Black brings new night effects including Light Painting, Star Trails and Vehicle Light Trails.

New with this camera is the Enduro battery that comes standard now. This extended battery, paired with mid-range quality and frame rates gives users anything from extra seven minutes when recording 5.3K (30 FPS) videos to 14 minutes when recording 1080p (30 FPS) videos.

Charging is pretty quick too and it’s done via USB-C, which can also be used to connect to you computer for quick content transfer.

The GoPro Quik app was recently updated to support the new camera and includes a built-in video editor that even gives you high-resolution frame still from your video. It can also be used to upload your content directly to the cloud if you have an ongoing GoPro subscription – not a bad idea considering this subscription can get you discounts when upgrading your camera or buying new accessories.