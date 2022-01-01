Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio

Amazon has introduced the next generation of Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock, giving you more ways to bring the convenience of Alexa to every room of the home. In addition, Amazon announced significant audio improvements to Echo Studio, and new features for Alexa—including a new Fire TV experience on Echo Show 15.

“A true ambient experience is there to simplify your day-to-day life when you need it and fades into the background when you don’t. This generation of Echo devices was designed with that vision in mind,” said Patrick Walker, country manager of Amazon Devices, Australia and New Zealand. “With the upgraded audio and compact form factors, each of these new devices give customers more ways to make Alexa a seamless part of their day. And, with the new sensors and technology built in to Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock, customers can have Alexa do even more on their behalf.”

The all-new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock are Amazon’s most powerful yet. The redesigned audio architecture features a custom full-range driver and the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot, delivering clear vocals and up to double the bass of the previous generation—all within the same compact, spherical form factor.

Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock have new sensors that enable more contextual Alexa experiences—like the ability to ask Alexa to automatically turn on your smart fan when it gets too warm inside. The new generation also adds an accelerometer to enable new tap gesture controls, so you can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end a call. Powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock enable more experiences to be processed on the edge—resulting in even faster responses for tap gestures, ultrasound motion detection, and on-device execution for some of the most common requests to Alexa.

The new Echo Dot with clock includes upgraded high-density dot technology, offering a more vibrant and dynamic way to see information at a glance. Now, in addition to the time, you can view the name of a song title or artist, the weather, a calculation, calendar event times, and more features when you ask Alexa for information.

The company has also enhanced the Echo Studio smart speaker—getting even better with new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. Its custom-built spatial audio processing technology is designed to enhance stereo sound, making music and movie soundtracks feel closer to the listener with greater width, clarity, and presence. It mirrors the performance of a hi-fi stereo system, so vocal performances are more present in the centre, while the stereo-panned instruments are better defined on the side, creating a more immersive sound experience that reproduces the artist's intent.

Additionally, frequency range extension technology delivers better performance, improved mid-range clarity, and deeper bass. These upgrades are in addition to Echo Studio’s existing support of Dolby Atmos.

The new generation of Echo Dot is built with 95% post-consumer recycled fabric, and 99% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. In addition to using sustainable materials, these Echo devices have a Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity and deliver energy savings over the lifetime of the device.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available in Charcoal, Glacier White and Deep-Sea Blue for RRP NZ$ 89. Echo Dot with clock is available in Cloud Blue and Glacier White for RRP NZ$ 109. Echo Studio is available in the new Glacier White and the original Charcoal for RRP NZ$ 359. Devices are available for preorder today online from leading NZ retailers. Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock will begin shipping from October 20, with the new Echo Studio Glacier White shipping from November 17.