Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display

Wacom has announced the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display, a creative instrument defined and developed by members of the global art and design community in conjunction with Wacom’s product teams to deliver the most immersive and stable pen-on-screen experience to date. Purpose-built for creative professionals - 2D illustrators, 3D modellers, animators, game developers, virtual production artists, etc. - the Cintiq Pro 27’s large digital canvas offers seamless interaction with creative software applications and provides the comfort and ease of use synonymous with all Wacom devices.

The new 27-inch Cintiq Pro represents a major step forward in virtually all categories that matter to digital pen display users, such as improved pen performance and multi-touch, better ergonomics, faster refresh rates, vivid and accurate colour as well as a focus on comfort and custom options. Additionally, users will appreciate the modern look, lightweight and thin 27” screen that sports a smaller footprint than its Cintiq Pro 24 sibling. Wacom’s latest pen display joins the Cintiq Pro 16 and Cintiq Pro 24 models to form a comprehensive range of sizes for every need and workspace.



“The emphasis on cloud computing and the dependencies placed on professional freelance and studio artists to collaborate freely, quickly and efficiently on a global scale requires a multi-tasking, do-it-all creative tool,” says Simon Marshall, Director, Enterprise & Partnerships ANZ, SEA & India. “Enter the Cintiq Pro 27, where creative professionals can count on Wacom's industry-leading pen input combined with our next-level touch technology. You've never experienced a pen display like this. The colour accuracy meets film and print industry requirements with 98% DCIP-3 and 99% Adobe RGB. The gaming and virtual production industries stand to gain from the 120hz refresh rate, never before seen in a pen display. This product truly is a game-changer with users able to freely and easily share their work across the creative pipeline.”



The pen-on-screen experience on the Cintiq Pro 27 has been vastly improved with the introduction of the Pro Pen 3. Users now have the ability to change the weight, barrel size and centre of gravity of the pen with interchangeable components that come with the pen. Being able to customise the pen allows artists and designers to satisfy their exact working preferences which ultimately translates into more comfortable and natural-feeling digital input sessions. In addition, the Pro Pen 3 has enhanced tilt recognition and still features Wacom’s renowned EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology with 8,192 levels of pressure and battery-free operation. The pen never needs charging which saves valuable time and money. Three programmable side-switches are also located on the pen to create software shortcuts and modifiers for virtually every pressure-sensitive application on the market.



Multi-touch also comes standard and is extremely valuable for an artist’s non-dominant hand when working in programs, especially 3D applications, requiring one to pinch, zoom and rotate a model or sculpture while working with the pen. For those working in a virtual production environment, the ten-point selective touch allows users to precisely manipulate on-screen sliders and other navigable features for an extremely efficient workflow. And since the pen display can work with both Mac and PC, operating system gestures are always available to the user. Multi-touch with Linux is dependent on application support. For those artists and designers who prefer to work in select applications without the benefit of multi-touch, there is a convenient on/off button.



The Cintiq Pro 27’s new display features virtually no parallax and latency with a much-improved refresh rate of 120Hz, allowing the cursor to track twice as fast as previous models. Delivering brilliant 4k resolution in 10-bit colour, 98% DCI-P3 (Digital Cinema Initiatives – Protocol 3), the film industry’s colour standard, as well as 99% Adobe RGB colour accuracy, users will delight in the fidelity of the display and the true-to-life visual experience. The display is not only Pantone validated, but also Pantone SkinTone validated, meeting the Pantone standard for accurately displaying the entire range of human skin tones.

For users that enjoy moving their most commonly used keyboard shortcuts closer to their actual workspace, grip-style ExpressKeys, eight in total, four on each side, have been added to the back of the display for easy, ergonomic access. Additionally, Wacom has added an expandable bezel to the Cintiq Pro 27 where one can add a small extension table to rest, for example, a keyboard or smartphone. The Cintiq Pro 27 display has a smaller footprint than the Cintiq Pro 24, offering valuable space improvements for a cleaner and more efficient work area. The edge-to-edge etched glass surface provides artists with precise control and a natural pen-on-screen experience.



The Cintiq Pro 27 pen display will be available online as well as selected retailers including JB HiFi, Computer Alliance and Scorptec. The RRP is NZ$ 6,299 for the pen display and NZ$ 999 for the custom stand.