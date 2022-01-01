AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand

AMC Networks announces the highly anticipated launch of the premium streaming bundle AMC+ in New Zealand with a suite of direct-to-consumer apps. AMC+ offers exclusive original series available in New Zealand for the first time, including this weekend’s global premiere of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (which will debut simultaneously in New Zealand and the US on 2 October), starring Sam Reid (Belle), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Sense of Water); Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series from The Walking Dead Universe consisting of one-hour standalone episodes focusing on new and returning characters and starring Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna), Parker Posey (Lost in Space) and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead); western noir thriller Dark Winds executive produced by Emmy-winner George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and Oscar-winner Robert Redford, which has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes; sci-fi thriller Moonhaven starring Dominic Monaghan (Lost) and Joe Manganiello (True Blood); and the critically acclaimed Australian vampire thriller Firebite with Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Rob Collins (Cleverman) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game).

These series join other exclusive original productions available on AMC+ such as gritty crime drama 61st Street from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and starring Emmy®-winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story); revenge thriller The Beast Must Die starring BAFTA-winner Jared Harris (Chernobyl); the popular Irish gangland drama Kin starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil); epic western That Dirty Black Bag starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher); and new animated spy tech thriller Pantheon featuring an all-star voice cast including Daniel Dae-Kim (Lost) and the late Oscar®-winner William Hurt, alongside a curated selection of films and series with new content added every week.

In the coming months, AMC+ will premiere highly anticipated original series, including another new franchise based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novels – Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus). AMC+ will also be the home for the next generation of series from The Walking Dead Universe in New Zealand, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, which focuses on the popular characters of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, and a highly anticipated spin-off reuniting the fan-favourite characters of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

AMC+ also provides full access to AMC Networks’ targeted streaming services, Acorn TV and Shudder, at no additional cost.

• Acorn TV offers exclusive originals, addictive dramas, arresting mysteries and more from Britain and beyond, including fan favourites such as Midsomer Murders, Vera, Agatha Christie’s Marple, Shetland, Endeavour, Grantchester, Lewis, Inspector Morse and Poldark. The service also features a wide range of Acorn TV Originals, including Harry Wild, Recipes for Love and Murder, Darby and Joan, Hidden Assets, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Whitstable Pearl, The Chelsea Detective, Queens of Mystery and Signora Volpe, among many others.

• Shudder offers the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural, from Hollywood favourites and cult classics to original series, documentaries and critically acclaimed new original movies. Popular series include Creepshow, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time and Slasher: Flesh and Blood; exclusive films include Mad God, Glorious and What Josiah Saw and documentaries include This is GWAR and Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, among many others.

The AMC+ streaming bundle is available now via amcplus.com/nz and on Apple and Android devices with a special offer to lock in a one-year subscription at the equivalent of $7.99 per month, a 20% discount on the standard monthly price of NZ$ 9.99 per month. Acorn TV and Shudder are also available as stand-alone streaming services at $7.99 per month each in addition to being available at no extra cost as part of the AMC+ premium subscription bundle.

Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+, commented, “Powered by AMC’s award-winning original series, AMC+ is a destination for groundbreaking dramas and epic fan-driven franchises. From iconic titles like Mad Men to exclusive new series from The Walking Dead Universe to fresh hits like Dark Winds and Moonhaven, AMC+ offers thousands of hours of premium programming for Kiwi viewers, including full access to Acorn TV and Shudder. We are thrilled to bring our slate of critically acclaimed original series directly to audiences in New Zealand for the first time and look forward to kicking off with the global premiere of our newest franchise Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire this Sunday.”