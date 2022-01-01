Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review

Belkin has for a while now released some very good wireless earbuds but with their new SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds the company can lay claim to high-quality sound.

These new earbuds feature 12mm drives, that combined with Bluetooth aptX audio deliver a superior quality sound. With three microphones in each earbud, their active noise cancelling is pretty convincing and works well for both music and movie listening as well as for voice calls while on the go.

The sound quality is really nice and you get some well-defined bass – great if you want to watch movies/TV series but also interesting if you want to listen to music. The sound is well distributed and you don’t feel you are missing out anything.

A new app allows you to set up to six different scenes, (default, immerse, voice, relax, aware and watch) each one automatically setting noise cancellation or different levels of hear-thru as well as equaliser presets. But even if you are not satisfied with these you can customise each to your liking, including hear-thru levels.

You don’t need the app to take full advantage of this functionality as you can still control the earbuds using gestures, including tap, double tap and hold. These can be configured to interact with your music playback or to invoke the phone’s assistant.

The app can also be used to locate the earbuds in case you misplace them (through a beeping).

The Bluetooth connection seems reliable, even at high-quality setting but you have an option to reduce latency even further, for use while gaming. And you can always turn the Bluetooth multi-option on or off, depending on if you need more than one source device connected to your earbuds – which works quite well if you use your phone for music streaming and the occasional online meetings on your laptop.

Wearing-sensing technology will also automatically pause your streaming source when you remove the earbuds from your ears, which is always convenient. Like pretty much all other functions this too can be customised.

I do like the fact these earbuds come with both silicone tips and silicone wing tips – the wing tips are great to set the earbuds firmly in your ears, preventing them from falling off due to any head movement.

The battery life on these earbuds is quite convincing, getting up to seven hours on a single charge, plus an extra 24-hour power available as reserve on the case. The case can be charged via USB-C or with any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad, which is a pretty cool feature too.

If there’s one thing I don’t like here though is the case being a bit too big to fit in a pocket. I’d really like to see it a bit flatter but I guess having wireless charging and a lot of reserve power makes it a requirement.