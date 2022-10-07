Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console

Western Digital Corp. and Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (“SIE”) teamed up to deliver the industry’s first official PlayStation-licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 (PS5) to gamers across the globe. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles enables players to expand the high-speed storage capacity of their PS5 console and gives them peace of mind knowing that their new and favourite titles are stored on a drive that’s been battle-tested to take on the most intensive PS5 gameplay.

Optimised for the newest-generation console, Western Digital validated drive performance through multiple scenarios to ensure the drive has been fully tested for the PS5. This process included hundreds of hours spent rigorously testing some of the most graphic-rich titles across various genres to ensure that with games stored on the drive, the gameplay is fast, smooth and visually immersive.

“We’re excited for this new journey with Sony Interactive Entertainment and the opportunity to bring the officially licensed drive to PS5 gamers,” said Susan Park, vice president of Consumer Solutions Product Management, Western Digital. “Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand was created to bring high-performance products to gamers everywhere. Combined with this innovative partnership, we aim to deepen our current commitment to developing storage solutions that enhance the gaming experience for all gamers.”

With the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5, gamers can store and play both PS5 games and PS4 games directly from the drive. The drive’s attached heatsink also makes installation quicker with its all-in-one design. Gamers can cut down on long load times with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed to get them in the game fast so they can focus more on gaming.

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 will be launched at the upcoming PAX Aus event in Melbourne, Australia on 7th October 2022. At PAX Aus, Western Digital will be showcasing the latest WD_BLACK storage solutions for PC and Console gaming, selected SanDisk products, including the SanDisk Nintendo-Licensed Memory Cards For Nintendo Switch and range of portable SSDs including the WD My Passport SSD, SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD and SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD.

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 retails for AU$ 339.00 (1TB) and AU$ 599 (2TB) and will be available for purchase at Amazon (online) and JB Hi Fi (in stores and online).