Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset

Meta Quest Pro is the first entry in Meta's new high-end line of devices, and it’s packed with innovative features like high-res sensors for robust mixed reality experiences, crisp LCD displays for sharp visuals, a completely new and sleeker design, plus eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions to help your avatar reflect you more naturally in VR.

The new VR headset is the first-ever device powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+platform, which is optimised for VR to run at 50% more power than Meta Quest 2 with better thermal dissipation, resulting in significantly better performance. Each Meta Quest Pro comes with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and ten high-res sensors (five inside the headset and five outside) that help enhance a variety of immersive experiences.

VR is all about visuals, and Meta Quest Pro features several big improvements over MetaQuest 2. Meta Quest Pro’s entirely new optical stack replaces the Fresnel lenses in Meta Quest 2 with thin pancake optics that fold light several times over, reducing the depth of the optical module by 40% while providing clear and sharp visuals. The two LCD displays use local dimming and quantum dot technology to provide richer and more vivid colours.

The custom local dimming tech, powered by specialized backlight hardware and accompanying software algorithms, can control more than 500 individual LED blocks independently, giving the displays 75% more contrast. Meta Quest Pro also has 37% more pixels per inch and 10% greater pixels per degree than MetaQuest 2, making everything from reading text to playing games look better.

Additionally, there’s a 25% improvement in full-field visual sharpness in the centre view, 50% improvement in the peripheral region, and 1.3X larger colour gamut than Meta Quest 2.

Meta Quest Pro has an all-new sensor architecture with high-res outward-facing cameras that capture 4X the pixels as Meta Quest 2’s external cameras, unlocking a high-definition, full-colour mixed reality experience.

On Meta Quest 2, Passthrough lets you see the world outside your device in black and white. But with Meta Quest Pro, you can view your physical environment in full colour. This helps developers create more robust mixed reality experiences using the Presence Platform suite of tools. Meta Quest Pro features a stereoscopic mixed reality Passthrough, which combines multiple sensor views to create a natural view of the world in 3D. Compared to monoscopic passthrough solutions, this results in higher quality and more comfortable experience with better depth perception and fewer visual distortions for both close-up and room-scale mixed reality scenarios. The mixed reality on Meta Quest Pro lets you combine your physical environment with virtual elements in a realistic way, leading to enhanced social presence, productivity, and collaboration.

Instead of being confined to the dimensions of your desk, you can set up a big virtual workspace with multiple screens spread all around you while still using your physical keyboard and mouse in productivity apps like Immersed. Or if you’re a furniture designer, you can create detailed 3D models with other people in real-time using Arkio and Gravity Sketch, and then see how they look in your actual living room. And with Presence Platform’s Scene understanding and Shared Spatial Anchors, developers can build virtual objects that interact with your physical space—even in co-located experiences where two or more people can play or work together in VR while in the same physical space.

The Meta Quest line of devices will continue to exist alongside Meta Quest Pro as an accessible entry point for VR, and there’s a ton of content and updates still planned for Meta Quest 2. Meta Quest Pro is also backwards compatible with the meta Quest 2 catalogue, which means you can enjoy a vast array of immersive games and entertainment experiences on Day One. In the future, some apps will have certain features like Natural Face Expressions that are only compatible with the new headset.

Meta Quest Pro will be available at NZ$ 2,699.99, including the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers and a charging dock.