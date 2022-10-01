HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks

HP Inc. has announced its newest HP Spectre and HP Envy laptops built with the flexibility to create and live in today’s hybrid world.

The last few years have seen the rise of the creator economy and flexible working, introducing endless possibilities for people to pursue their passions as a part-time or full-time opportunity. In a recent survey, HP found that 89% of respondents agreed that Hybrid Working provides an opportunity to improve employee well-being and work-life balance, and three in five people agree that hybrid working gives workers more opportunity to focus on their health and well-being, freeing them up to do more of the things they love.

“Creators aren’t just limited to professional photographers, designers, composers, and editors – everyone is a creator, collaborating with friends, family, and colleagues and creating from home, work, and all the places in between,” said Ken Maher, Senior Director of Personal Systems, HP ANZ. “Today’s hybrid world requires a new perspective on what to create with, which is why HP is launching a diverse set of devices across its Spectre and Envy portfolios to enable creation without limitation.”

Create in a smooth, seamless, and collaborative way with the newest lineup of Spectre and Envy PCs. These devices are built with HP Presence and a 5MP IR Intelligent camera to deliver high quality video and audio call experiences, with features like:

Picture-perfect clarity when collaborating with colleagues or pitching

HP Auto Frame and HP Dynamic Voice Leveling for an interactive video and sound experience no matter where you are in the room.

Backlight Adjustment to autocorrect video images in any environment where you may be

Bi-directional AI noise reduction, directional beamforming mics, and quad speakers for a superior sound experience during video or audio calls

Network Booster for network bandwidth optimisation to reduce screen freezes and dropped calls

AI-based privacy alerts to collaborate and create in public spaces, blurring the screen when someone is behind you (on Spectre 16 x360).

The newest Spectre and Envy PCs offer a wide range of options including processors, displays, and more to make sure your device fits how you want to use it. This includes:

Up to a 4K OLED display for a more natural viewing experience, and a 120 Hz display for a twice faster display refresh rate for smooth, response actions.

A touch display to leverage multi-gestures like pinch-to-zoom, double tap, and press and hold to create and easily manipulate drawings and other creative content. Easily take notes or sketch with pen-abled

A variety of screen sizes and aspect ratios offering the best fit for your creative flow: choose from a 3:2 aspect ratio device for web browsing and productivity tasks; a 16:9 aspect ratio for watching videos and entertainment; and, a 16:10 for video and audio editing.

Intel Evo platforms featuring 12th Gen Intel Core Processors for improved multitasking and performance.

Available on devices with Intel processors, HP offers intelligent power management features, including Power Saver mode that extends the battery life whenever there is a concern about charging and a new In-bag detection that leverages Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology to adjust the PC’s power to avoid overheating or battery drain when put in a bag.

The new Spectre and Envy devices all come with HP Palette pre-installed, a digital workspace to help simplify the creative flow and allows smooth cross-device collaboration. Find any face in photographs with HP PhotoMatch. Enjoy infinite, flexible sketching with Concepts. Drop anything to any device seamlessly, and wirelessly with HP QuickDrop. Duet Display lets you use any other device (iOS, Android, Chrome, or Mac) as a second display for your HP device, expanding the number of screens for you to use.

The HP Envy x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC designed on the Intel Evo platform was co-engineered and optimised with Intel to offer up to 20.5 hours of battery life. The HP Envy x360 13 is available for a starting price of NZ$ 2,699.

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is available with the latest Intel or up to AMD Ryzen 7 processors. The HP Envy x360 15.6” is available for a starting price of NZ$ 2,699.

The HP Envy 16-inch Laptop PC offers up to an optional Intel Arc Graphics or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. Coupled with DDR5 memory support and a gaming grade thermal solution, this device delivers optimal performance for multitasking, rendering 3D models, or when using powerful creative tools like Adobe Photoshop. The HP Envy 16” is available for a starting price of NZ$ 6,999.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC, look great and sound great anywhere. The HP Spectre x360 13.5” is engineered on the Intel Evo platform and is available a starting price of NZ$ 4,399.

The HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC engineered on the Intel Evo platform is newly refreshed with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core Processors and up to Intel Arc Graphics, bringing you the best in AI-based hands-free controls along with AI-based Privacy Alert, and screen time and distance reminders. The HP Spectre x360 16” is available for a starting price of NZ$ 5,299.