Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs

Signify is introducing the first Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs with a longer lifespan, providing consumers with a smart investment for both the planet and their purses. The more sustainable LED bulbs, available in 2.3W (40W equivalent) and 4W (60W equivalent) wattages, will hit the shelves in October 2022.

For energy efficiency, the new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs achieved an A-class rating - meeting the highest level in the new European energy labelling legislation. Under the new regulations, lighting products have to reach an energy efficiency of 210lm/W. Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs meet these criteria, meaning they consume 60% less power to achieve the same light output and quality as standard Philips LED bulbs.

The new Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs - which meet the high-quality Philips EyeComfort3 criteria - are the brand’s most energy-efficient lamps in this shape yet. Consumers can benefit from three times longer life span4 than Philips LED’s regular A-shape equivalents as the new bulbs are able to shine light for approximately 50,000 hours. This translates into an average lifetime of 50 years2, which provides consumers with a smart investment in the long run, for both the planet and their purse.

“Our passion for a better and more sustainable world pushed us to further innovate and increase the energy efficiency of our LED lighting. With this technological breakthrough, we created our most energy- efficient lamp in this shape yet, while maintaining the same high quality of LED lighting that our customers are used to,” says Michael Rombouts, Business Unit leader LED Lamps and Luminaires at Signify.

Signify is committed to further improving efficiency levels for all form factors over time and continues its efforts to achieve plastic-free packaging on all its consumer products.

The Philips Ultra LED Light bulb 2.3W (485 lumens) will have a RRP NZ$ 19.95 and the Philips Ultra LED Light bulb 4W (840 lumens) will have RRP NZ$ 24.95. Both will be available in White and Warm White.