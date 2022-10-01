Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum

Dyson has launched the Dyson Gen5detect vacuum, the company's most powerful cordless vacuum featuring a new fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor, delivering 262 air watts of powerful suction. The machine also features a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system, engineered to capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns. A new Fluffy Optic cleaner head has also been re-engineered, revealing twice the amount of microscopic dust for increased brightness and range – so you can see exactly where to clean.

The motor is smaller, faster and more powerful than its predecessor, spinning at up at 135,000rpm. This power enables the Gen5detect vacuum to have the most powerful suction of any Dyson cordless machine, capable of capturing microscopic particles as small as 0.1 microns from your home. Engineers built this motor around a shorter shaft, and combined multiple parts into one, enabling a more compact format, wrapped in a single piece of precision moulded frame to ensure maximum power efficiency.

The Dyson Gen5detect features Dyson’s most advanced cordless whole-machine HEPA filtration system. The machine is fully sealed ensuring only dirty air passes through the filter, expelling cleaner air into your home.

Introduced in 2021, Dyson’s own illuminating dust technology was developed to allow owners to see the microscopic particles hiding in their home. This means hidden dust on the floor surface that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye can be seen using a blade of light.

The Gen5detect vacuum cleaner possesses a re-engineered Fluffy Optic cleaner head which produces twice the brightness, covering even more of your floor. Dyson engineers designed the new light source to be positioned as low as possible in the endcap of the Fluffy Optic cleaner head, projecting a blade of light to only illuminate particles on floors. This was a huge design challenge - to fit the optic, printed circuit board (PCB) and thermal solutions into a tiny space without compromising pick-up.

The Dyson Gen5detect also introduces a completely re-engineered user interface (UI) that now shows users in real-time when their surface is clean. A piezo sensor uses acoustic sensing to count and categorise particle sizes, and bars on the LCD screen now rise and fall according to the volume of particles being removed in real-time – so owners know when to move on or spend more time cleaning.

In addition to the software updates to the UI, the Gen5 motor also required engineers to develop new software to monitor and control the motor’s speed, power and temperature – this works hand-in-hand with the new UI, empowering owners to troubleshoot potential issues and maintain their machines independently.

The Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum cleaner is available now from Dyson online, priced at NZ$ 1,599.