Chromecast with Google TV HD Review

Google has launched a simpler version of its streaming device, the Chromecast with Google TV HD.

Last year Google introduced the original Chromecast with Google TV 4K in New Zealand, which was already a great little streaming device.

This is now followed by the Chromecast with Google TV HD, a slightly cheaper version that is similar in pretty much everything, except the resolution output (in this case 1080p at 60Hz) and the lack of support for Dolby Vision - it still supports HDR10 and HDR10+ though if your TV can handle these.

These are the main difference between those two models, really.

In everything else the Chromecast with Google TV HD is similar to the 4K version, including support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos audio.

Exactly what’s a “Chromecast with Google TV” anyway, you could be asking about now. The name Chromecast was originally used with devices you would connect to your TV and control from your phone or tablet.

The new “with Google TV” devices still have that capability, but they run their own version of Android, come with a remote control and sport a full TV-based user interface (UI), so that you no longer need to look around for your phone to control the program playing on your TV.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD is small (162.5 x 61 x 12.5 mm) and light (about 55 g) so it can be easily tucked away behind your TV. Installation is easy: you will need a spare HDMI port on your TV, and a power outlet to plug the USB wall adapter.

Once powered up, on-screen prompts will guide you through its initial configuration, including connecting it to your WiFi network (both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz supported) and linking it to your Google account.

From there you can install streaming apps like on any other Android device – those are available for well known services such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Plex, Kody, Spotify and Apple TV. You also have access to local apps such as TVNZ+, Three Now, Spark Sport and Neon.

You are now ready to stream content at any time.

Out of the box Chromecast with Google TV HD comes with the newer Android 12 and will keep your apps updated as new versions come out.

The remote control has a navigation ring with a select button, plus Home and Mute buttons, as well as dedicated YouTube and Netflix buttons. It can also control your TV through the HDMI connection so you can turn the TV on/off, change volume up/down and even change the TV input.

It also comes with built-in Google Assistant and a dedicated button on the remote control, which has a small microphone. Push and hold the button to talk to Google Assistant – you can ask about the weather, open an app, and start playing music or a movie. You can use it to control home automation platforms linked to your Google account and do anything you can when using Google Assistant on your mobile.

If you ask Google Assistant “What should I watch?” you will get a list of movies and TV shows available from the streaming platforms you’re logged into – including movie rentals on Google Movies, shows on Netflix and Disney+ and so on.

The TV-based UI is simple to use and give you access to your apps from the main screen. Switching between these apps is quick and overall, the whole experience is very satisfying.

In terms of performance, it is good. If you have good broadband and good quality WiFi available where your TV is, then you should have no problems with streaming.

If you want a good streaming device but don’t have the latest 4K TV then the Chromecast with Google TV HD is a good option, available from local retailers.