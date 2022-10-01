Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue

Sony has announced LinkBuds S in a new colour variation called "Earth Blue". This follows the white, black, and ecru models released in June 2022. This new offering has been created using recycled water bottle materials.

The company also announced multipoint functionality is also coming to the LinkBuds S series via a software update, enabling seamless switching between devices.

LinkBuds S is a model that allows users a new concept of use and provides you with the best of both worlds. They are perfect for staying connected to your online and offline worlds all-day long thanks to their ultra-small and lightweight design with natural ambient sound. They combine LinkBuds innovative ambient sound technology that lets you interact with the world around you, with high-quality noise cancelling allowing you to focus on the content you love and nothing else.

The headphones integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are, creating the ideal listening experience. As the ways of interacting with sound are diversifying and evolving, such as enjoying music and games through headphones or participating in conference calls, Sony will also continue to develop the LinkBuds series and collaborate with partner companies to deliver new wearable sound experiences for personalised sounds whenever you want it.

The LinkBuds S will be available in "Earth Blue" colour which uses recycled resin materials generated from recycled water bottles. Parts of the body and case of LinkBuds S in Earth Blue are made from recycled water bottle materials which creates a unique marble pattern. It was originally developed by Sony in pursuit of a new design expression with the aim of expanding the potential use of recycled materials from water server bottles.

The material has been developed uniquely for this product by taking advantage of the adhesive properties of the water server bottle material. The texture of the marble pattern was then created, with each product designed to have a different pattern.

In addition to the “Earth Blue” model, the whole LinkBuds series also come with plastic-free packaging reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their products.

Sony Group is implementing a long-term environmental plan called “Road to Zero”, which aims to reduce their environmental footprint to zero by 2050. As part of this, Sony established the "Green Management 2025" environmental medium-term targets that will take effect from FY2021 through FY2025. It aims to accelerate efforts such as the introduction of recycled plastics, the reduction of product power consumption, the elimination of plastic from the packaging of newly designed small products, and the introduction of renewable energy.

The LinkBuds S Earth Blue will be available in New Zealand from Mid-November 2022, with a NZ$ 379.95 suggested retail price.