Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review

The new Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) has just been released in New Zealand, and it’s a small wonder.

Small because it really is just a handful – it is the smallest and lightest Kindle device with a 300 pixels per inch (PPI) high-resolution screen that is only 6-inch across, making this an ideal reading device to carry around, as it fits a large hoodie/jacket pocket and is easier to hold with one hand only.

Like other Kindle devices, the Amazon Kindle 11th Gen is a pleasure to read, thanks to its ePaper display. The brightness can be adjusted to your liking, although you can’t change the colour warmth as some of the other models.

Interesting to note the adoption of USB-C for charging, making it a lot easier to travel so you don’t need different cables for charging now. And that may not even be a problem, as its battery can last for up to six weeks now – and I can attest to that as I have been using my review unit for a few weeks now, and haven’t charged it again since the first charge.

It also has 16 GB storage now, doubling it from a previous generation, so you have space for more content to take with you during your commute or travel. And seeing ebooks are really small these 16 GB go a long way.

If you prefer to buy audiobooks, you can pair Bluetooth earbuds or headphones for privacy on the go.

Like previous Kindle devices you can resize the font and the space between lines, so reading an electronic book can be as comfortable as possible and customised to your preference.

The updated home screen allows you to create collections but a nice feature is the grouping of book series under one icon with a number indicating how many books of that series you have in your library.

Thanks to Wi-Fi you can easily search and purchase/download books from Amazon directly from your device, so you don’t need to use a computer or phone to find more content for your reading. Downloading a book can be as quick as a minute, so you are ready to start reading something new at any time.

General operation is quick, although not as fast as the larger Kindle Paperwhite. I am not sure if the devices use different processors, or it is slowed down to improve battery life. Either way, this does not impact on reading or using the device in general.

The new Kindle 11th Gen is not waterproof, so don’t go around reading it near the water – pool or bathtub. And I do recommend getting a case for it. The Amazon case has a nice feel and will automatically turn the Kindle on/off when you open or close it.

Overall, the Amazon Kindle is still my all-time favourite gadget, and can easily be yours too.