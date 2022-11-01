Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark

Belkin has announced its new SCREENFORCE PRO Application System is available at Spark stores nationally. The system enables exclusive retail partners to offer a value-added in-store service to consumers who purchase any product in the Belkin screen protection range. Solving the concern from consumers around ‘application anxiety’, the system aligns and applies Belkin’s premium screen protectors with accuracy for superior, long-lasting results.

This patented application system provides precision-engineered alignment for maximum coverage and greater accuracy, allowing an in-store associate to apply a screen protector to a customer’s phone within minutes, effectively, efficiently and perfectly aligned.

“With a deep heritage in technology accessories, our introduction of the updated SCREENFORCE Pro Application System only furthers our innovation and leadership in screen protection and commitment to making our consumer's lives easier,’ says Jamie Laing-Reece, Head of Product Management, ANZ at Belkin International.

“The goal has always been to deliver industry-leading consumer experience to complement our product, such as our latest screen protection range which can be easily applied both instore as an extra service benefit, or at home. We’re thrilled to be rolling this out to our retail partners across the country looking to showcase what a great in-store experience is all about and highlighting the importance and benefits of in-person, in-store interaction.”

“We’re thrilled to be offering Belkin’s innovative screen protection service exclusively at all Spark stores across Aotearoa – an experience that can only be delivered in a ‘bricks and mortar’ environment. This value-added service means customers are guaranteed a flawless installation of their Belkin screen protector, within minutes, before they leave the store,” says Greg Clark, Consumer and SME Channels Lead from Spark.

Spark is currently supplying SCREENFORCE UltraGlass screen protectors for all current Apple iPhones.

In addition to utilising a smaller footprint in-store and other convenience improvements, Belkin’s updated SCREENFORCE PRO Application System extends the brand’s focus on sustainability, with its screen protector range now coming packaged in envelopes made using 100% compostable materials. The storage boxes have also been updated to be 78% more compact.

This reinforces Belkin’s commitment to a more sustainable future, with packaging one of many corporate goals to help achieve its plan to become 100% carbon neutral in scope 2 emissions by 2025.

For those consumers who aren’t able to take advantage of the ScreenForce Application System in stores, Belkin has created a simple at-home application as part of their retail packaging for all device protection. This ‘easy align tray’ is Belkin’s patented easy application process is unique and completely foolproof for flawless alignment and bubble-free application.

This premium service is available at selected Spark stores across New Zealand.