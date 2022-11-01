Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router

Synology has announced the launch of WRX560 as it expands its line of routers with a powerful Wi-Fi 6 router designed to provide fast, secure and safe internet connectivity to busy households. Running the intuitive and feature-rich Synology Router Manager (SRM) operating system and boasting capable hardware, WRX560 is equipped to tackle any home networking challenge.

"We are excited to add WRX560 to our lineup," said Mike Chen, Product Manager for Synology Routers. "Sitting below our flagship RT6600ax, the WRX560 still packs powerful performance and advanced network functionality but for a broader audience."

WRX560 packs powerful internals under the hood to ensure optimal performance for busy households and networking enthusiasts alike. Powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, WRX560 offers fast Wi-Fi speeds with a combined throughput of up to 3,000 Mbps to provide buffer-free streaming and fast downloads. Its quad-core 1.4 GHz processor and 512 MB of RAM allow it to handle up to 150 connected devices without missing a beat.

As a step up from most consumer routers, WRX560 features a configurable 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port to support high-performance devices or superfast internet plans. Additionally, compatibility with the newly licensed 5.9 GHz spectrum provides access to an interference-free band for higher potential connection speeds or dedicated wireless backhaul.

WRX560 includes features that enhance wireless connections for faster and more stable connectivity. This router can be incorporated into a mesh configuration with other Synology routers for consistent, high-speed whole-home coverage under a single Wi-Fi name. Users with existing Synology routers can get the most out of their device by using it as an additional Wi-Fi point.

WRX560 includes comprehensive parental controls and internet filtering capabilities through the Safe Access package to make the internet a safer place.

Known for its popularity among router enthusiasts, SRM includes a host of advanced networking capabilities, including VPN server hosting, fine-grained control of bandwidth usage of devices on the network, and VLAN network segmentation.

Ideal for remote workers and office use, VPN Plus provides the ability to quickly establish secure connections to internal networks behind the router, bridge multiple locations together with secure IPsec tunnels for resource sharing across different networks, and access to desktop software from anywhere with remote desktop functionality.

WRX560's built-in traffic management tools provide users with precise control and oversight over their network traffic. With the ability to view detailed application and device traffic information and apply traffic shaping and quality of service policies, users can optimize their network based on their specific needs.

The VLAN network segmentation feature lets users create VLANs and define custom firewall rules, quality of service policies, and access policies for each VLAN. For home users, VLAN network segmentation is most often used to isolate vulnerable IoT devices from the main network to keep PCs and NAS secure from potential intrusions.

WRX560 will be available for purchase in Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan and the United States starting from 2 November 2022 with availability in Japan beginning 10 November 2022.